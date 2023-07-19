Royal Ascot second Zoology leaves James Ferguson after part sale to Australia

Royal Ascot runner-up Zoology is the latest smart Flat runner destined for export after Qatar Racing announced they have sold a half-share in the three-year-old to Australian trainer Ciaron Maher.

Maher, who trains alongside David Eustace, has acquired the Jersey Stakes second and is to prepare him for a crack at the A$10 million (£5m/€6m) Golden Eagle in Sydney in November.

A Racing Post special report last year highlighted an alarming increase in the number of talented horses being sold from Britain to race abroad, with BHA data – which does not include lower-rated horses – suggesting a 35 per cent increase in the number of horses exported from 2016 to 2021.

The increase in the number of horses exported from Britain who were rated 90 and higher was also stark, and Zoology, rated 110 after a career-best effort at Royal Ascot, was sold on a "purely commercial decision" according to Qatar Racing's David Redvers.

Redvers said: “After Royal Ascot, a 50 per cent share in Zoology was bought by Ciaron Maher for a significant sum and the plan is to aim him at the Golden Eagle Stakes in Sydney later in the year.

"James Ferguson has done a great job with the horse but it was purely a commercial decision. The long and short of it is that they wanted to move Zoology into their system so he has left James Ferguson and joined Harry Eustace, who is brother of Ciaron’s training partner David.

“It's highly unlikely that the horse will run again here but he’s with Harry until he goes to Sydney for their spring.”

The son of Zoustar, who has already left Ferguson, finished with a flourish when posting a career-best effort in the seven-furlong Jersey to chase home 22-1 chance Age Of Kings, with some well-fancied opponents left well in arrears.

Zoology won two of his five starts for Ferguson, including on his debut at Yarmouth last September which prompted an ambitious tilt at the Middle Park Stakes later that month.

Zoology, who was bought for 90,000gns as a foal, then made a successful return to action as a three-year-old when giving 7lb and a beating to the useful Covey at Southwell.

He then posted a respectable fourth in the Group 3 Greenham Stakes at Newbury before his length defeat at Royal Ascot.

The Golden Eagle, which was inaugurated in 2019, is staged over 1,500m at Rosehill and will be run this year on November 4.

