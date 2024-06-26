Royal Ascot has marked impact on Cartier standings as Rosallion extends lead in race to be Horse of the Year

Royal Ascot had a marked impact on the Cartier standings as Rosallion established a clear lead in the race to be Horse of the Year after his scintillating win in the St James's Palace Stakes.

The Richard Hannon-trained colt kicked off his three-year-old campaign with a fine second in the 2,000 Guineas, in which he chased home Godolphin's Notable Speech. Owned by Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, he resumed winning ways next time with Classic glory in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh, defeating stablemate Haatem.

His Guineas performances meant the son of Blue Point shared the early lead in the standings with Oaks winner Ezeliya and White Birch on 56 points. However, Rosallion moved on to 88 points after the royal meeting to extend his lead in both the Horse of the Year and three-year-old colt categories.

Queen Anne hero Charyn is now his closest pursuer on 80 points, with his easy victory at Royal Ascot propelling him to the top of the older horse category. Chasing the Roger Varian-trained grey in both the race for Horse of the Year and in the older horse division is fellow four-year-old Auguste Rodin (64), who bolstered his chances after securing his sixth Group 1 and first win of 2024 in gutsy fashion in the Prince of Wales's Stakes.

The nearest three-year-olds in the Horse of the Year standings behind Rosallion are fillies, with Ezeliya now joined by Porta Fortuna on 56 points. The Donnacha O'Brien-trained filly was beaten a neck in the 1,000 Guineas but turned that form around in the Coronation Stakes, defeating 2022 Cartier two-year-old filly Opera Singer by a length.

Unsurprisingly, Ezeliya and Porta Fortuna head the three-year-old filly category of the awards, which will be held at the Dorchester Hotel in London on Wednesday, November 20.

After their Group 1 wins last week, Inisherin (48), Asfoora (32), and Khaadem (32) announced themselves as primary candidates for the Cartier sprinter award, while 2022 Cartier Stayer Kyprios went to the head of the stayer's division once again after becoming only the third horse to regain the Gold Cup. His 56 points, trailed by gallant Gold Cup second Trawlerman on 27, means he also sits joint fourth in the Horse of the Year category.

Cartier Racing Awards standings

Horse of the Year

88 Rosallion

80 Charyn

64 Auguste Rodin

56 Ezeliya

56 Kyprios

56 Porta Fortuna

56 White Birch

54 Rebel's Romance

50 Elmalka

48 City Of Troy

48 Haya Zark

48 Inisherin

48 Measured Time

48 Notable Speech

Older Horse

80 Charyn

64 Auguste Rodin

56 White Birch

54 Rebel's Romance

48 Haya Zark

48 Measured Time

Three-Year-Old Colt

88 Rosallion

48 Notable Speech

48 City Of Troy

48 Inisherin

44 Haatem

Three-Year-Old Filly

56 Ezeliya

56 Porta Fortuna

50 Elmalka

48 Sparkling Plenty

33 Star Of Mystery

Sprinter

48 Inisherin

33 Star Of Mystery

32 Asfoora

32 Khaadem

30 Ponntos

Stayer

56 Kyprios

27 Trawlerman

24 Sevenna's Knight

22 Sweet William

18 Tower Of London

Read these next:

What we learned from Royal Ascot: the Aidan O'Brien bounce back continues, Murphy rides like a champion and Wathnan rises

'We took a lot more euros from the Irish this year' - mixed feedback on Royal Ascot from on-course bookmakers

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.