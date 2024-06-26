- More
Royal Ascot has marked impact on Cartier standings as Rosallion extends lead in race to be Horse of the Year
Royal Ascot had a marked impact on the Cartier standings as Rosallion established a clear lead in the race to be Horse of the Year after his scintillating win in the St James's Palace Stakes.
The Richard Hannon-trained colt kicked off his three-year-old campaign with a fine second in the 2,000 Guineas, in which he chased home Godolphin's Notable Speech. Owned by Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, he resumed winning ways next time with Classic glory in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh, defeating stablemate Haatem.
His Guineas performances meant the son of Blue Point shared the early lead in the standings with Oaks winner Ezeliya and White Birch on 56 points. However, Rosallion moved on to 88 points after the royal meeting to extend his lead in both the Horse of the Year and three-year-old colt categories.
Queen Anne hero Charyn is now his closest pursuer on 80 points, with his easy victory at Royal Ascot propelling him to the top of the older horse category. Chasing the Roger Varian-trained grey in both the race for Horse of the Year and in the older horse division is fellow four-year-old Auguste Rodin (64), who bolstered his chances after securing his sixth Group 1 and first win of 2024 in gutsy fashion in the Prince of Wales's Stakes.
The nearest three-year-olds in the Horse of the Year standings behind Rosallion are fillies, with Ezeliya now joined by Porta Fortuna on 56 points. The Donnacha O'Brien-trained filly was beaten a neck in the 1,000 Guineas but turned that form around in the Coronation Stakes, defeating 2022 Cartier two-year-old filly Opera Singer by a length.
Unsurprisingly, Ezeliya and Porta Fortuna head the three-year-old filly category of the awards, which will be held at the Dorchester Hotel in London on Wednesday, November 20.
After their Group 1 wins last week, Inisherin (48), Asfoora (32), and Khaadem (32) announced themselves as primary candidates for the Cartier sprinter award, while 2022 Cartier Stayer Kyprios went to the head of the stayer's division once again after becoming only the third horse to regain the Gold Cup. His 56 points, trailed by gallant Gold Cup second Trawlerman on 27, means he also sits joint fourth in the Horse of the Year category.
Cartier Racing Awards standings
Horse of the Year
88 Rosallion
80 Charyn
64 Auguste Rodin
56 Ezeliya
56 Kyprios
56 Porta Fortuna
56 White Birch
54 Rebel's Romance
50 Elmalka
48 City Of Troy
48 Haya Zark
48 Inisherin
48 Measured Time
48 Notable Speech
Older Horse
80 Charyn
64 Auguste Rodin
56 White Birch
54 Rebel's Romance
48 Haya Zark
48 Measured Time
Three-Year-Old Colt
88 Rosallion
48 Notable Speech
48 City Of Troy
48 Inisherin
44 Haatem
Three-Year-Old Filly
56 Ezeliya
56 Porta Fortuna
50 Elmalka
48 Sparkling Plenty
33 Star Of Mystery
Sprinter
48 Inisherin
33 Star Of Mystery
32 Asfoora
32 Khaadem
30 Ponntos
Stayer
56 Kyprios
27 Trawlerman
24 Sevenna's Knight
22 Sweet William
18 Tower Of London
