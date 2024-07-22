Relief for Harry Cobden as he plans swift return after suffering knee injury at Stratford

Harry Cobden expects to make a relatively speedy return to the saddle after suffering an injury to his knee following a fall at Stratford on Sunday.

The champion jockey unseated from the Paul Nicholls-trained Kick Up A Storm in the opening contest and was stood down from his remaining rides on the card.

Cobden, described as the star turn in the new Champions: Full Gallop ITV docuseries on racing, appeared to hurt ligaments in his knee but hopes to return to action in "two or three weeks".

Champions: Full Gallop:

He said: "I’ve got a bit of a swollen knee, but it’s nothing too serious. I’m walking on it and I won’t be out for very long.

"I felt that with a firm bit of strapping I’d be able to continue on Sunday, but I’ve certainly been in worse positions so I’m not too worried about it."

Cobden missed out on three victories at Stratford as Nico de Boinville rode a double on Matterhorn and Soir De Gala, while Harry Skelton partnered Brave Knight to success.

He said: "It was frustrating to see them all win without me, but it’s all positive and the horses are in good form.

"Matterhorn has improved with every run, he loves that good ground and is very good this time of year. Brave Knight looks a smart recruit for the summer and Soir De Gala jumped nicely – Nico gave him a nice ride."

There was, however, reason to celebrate for the rider over the weekend after he partnered Sure Touch to victory in the feature Summer Plate at Market Rasen on Saturday.

He said: "Matt Bisogno [owner] gave me my first spare outside ride under rules for Anthony Honeyball back in the day. He dropped the horse in a 16-runner handicap hurdle at Worcester and I delivered it to the front after the last hurdle but he ran out. That was probably the last time I rode for him, so it’s been a long time and I was delighted to repay him with that nice success."

Harry Cobden: featured heavily in the first episode of Champions: Full Gallop Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Cobden experienced plenty of attention during the track’s headline raceday following the first episode of ITV’s Champions: Full Gallop, which was broadcast on Friday evening.

The jockey was given the nickname 'Hollywood Harry' after playing a leading role in episode one, and he was delighted with the reaction to the programme.

He said: "I’m not quite sure we’re destined for Hollywood, but it was good fun to be involved in the series and hopefully if this one goes well then we can do a second one.

"I think it was fairly well received and I’ve only heard positivity about it. The racing public loved it and the general public have a better understanding of horseracing, and they’ll see more of it. Hopefully people get behind it so we can give them a different insight into what we do on a day-to-day basis."

