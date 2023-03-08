Rail disruption still expected on Thursday of the Cheltenham Festival despite partial lifting of strike

Racegoers travelling by train to the third day of the Cheltenham Festival remain likely to face problems despite a partial lifting of the planned rail strike.

Next Thursday had been earmarked as the latest date for industrial action in the long-running dispute between rail workers and the rail industry.

In a surprise move on Tuesday evening, the RMT union called off planned strike action at Network Rail, having received a new pay offer which their members will vote on.

But that does not mean the strike is off. Those working for the train operating companies will still take action on Thursday week. However disruption may be on a smaller scale, as Network Rail workers will not be striking and the impact is set to vary between different operators.

Britain's railways have been hit by strikes since June of last year, with unions arguing for a pay rise to reflect the increasing cost of living while industry chiefs point to the pressure on finances and argue the need for reforms and modernisation.

The expected train strike on Thursday caused National Express to offer a bespoke coach service to the festival from cities such as London, Leeds and Liverpool.

Around a quarter of a million racegoers are expected to attend the four-day festival, with extra travel congestion expected this year due to the closure of the southbound Evesham Road from the course to the town between 4pm and 8pm.

Feature events on the third day of the meeting on March 16 include Flooring Porter's attempt to complete a hat-trick of wins in the and odds-on favourite Shishkin's bid for the .

