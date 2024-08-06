'The six pounds is a fair bit to turn around' - weight swing with Big Evs gives Asfoora camp confidence of Nunthorpe reversal

Henry Dwyer believes ace Australian sprinter Asfoora can reverse the Glorious Goodwood form with Big Evs in the Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes at York's Ebor meeting, with a notable weight swing and more suitable track making her “the one to beat”.

The trainer described Friday’s King George Qatar Stakes as “not a great watch” and felt Goodwood’s downhill run from the stalls put his stable star on the back foot. Oisin Murphy’s mount finished to excellent effect to be beaten just a short head by Big Evs, taking the scoreline to 1-1 between the two top sprinters after they had finished first and third in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Asfoora carried a 5lb penalty for her royal meeting success in the Group 2 at Goodwood and will be 6lb better off with main market rival Big Evs in the prestigious Coolmore-backed sprint, which was last won for Australia by Ortensia in 2012.