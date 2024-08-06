Racing Post logo
'The six pounds is a fair bit to turn around' - weight swing with Big Evs gives Asfoora camp confidence of Nunthorpe reversal

Big Evs: a fourth winner of the meeting for Mick Appleby on Friday
Asfoora (near): was just denied by Big Evs in the King George at Goodwood last weekCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Henry Dwyer believes ace Australian sprinter Asfoora can reverse the Glorious Goodwood form with Big Evs in the Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes at York's Ebor meeting, with a notable weight swing and more suitable track making her “the one to beat”.

The trainer described Friday’s King George Qatar Stakes as “not a great watch” and felt Goodwood’s downhill run from the stalls put his stable star on the back foot. Oisin Murphy’s mount finished to excellent effect to be beaten just a short head by Big Evs, taking the scoreline to 1-1 between the two top sprinters after they had finished first and third in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Asfoora carried a 5lb penalty for her royal meeting success in the Group 2 at Goodwood and will be 6lb better off with main market rival Big Evs in the prestigious Coolmore-backed sprint, which was last won for Australia by Ortensia in 2012.

