Unbeaten Commonwealth Cup favourite Vandeek on course for Haydock return in Sandy Lane on Saturday

Vandeek , Britain's highest-rated juvenile last year following an unbeaten four-race campaign, is on course to make his comeback in Haydock's Sandy Lane Stakes on Saturday.

The Havana Grey colt appeared among 11 entries made on Monday for the Betfred-sponsored Group 2 contest over 6f, for which his potential rivals include Jasour , successful in this month's Commonwealth Cup Trial at Ascot, and Greenham Stakes winner Esquire .

Vandeek won the Richmond Stakes, Prix Morny and Middle Park to earn an official rating of 119, which was equal to Henry Longfellow and below only City Of Troy (125) and Bucanero Fuerte (120) in 2023.

Having done all his racing at 6f, connections resisted the temptation of the 2,000 Guineas over a mile to stick to sprinting trips, with the Sandy Lane viewed as a stepping stone to Royal Ascot.

Vandeek heads the betting at 11-4 for the Commonwealth Cup on June 21 and has been pleasing Simon and Ed Crisford in Newmarket in the build-up to his return.

He worked under his rider James Doyle on the summer gallop on Saturday morning , after which Crisford snr said: “Vandeek worked nicely and went through the gears well. The cake is baked, as they say, so we’ll now just keep him ticking over and hopefully he can begin again at Haydock where he left off last year.”

Inisherin and Starlust are other possibles for the Sandy Lane.

Asfoora could clash with Regional in Temple

Australian sprinter Asfoora remained engaged for the same card's Betfred Temple Stakes as 13 contenders went forward for the Group 2 contest.

The mare, a dual Group 2 winner in her homeland , is set to face a stern test with Sprint Cup hero Regional likely to be in opposition.

Asfoora is in line to be trainer Henry Dwyer's first runner in Britain on Saturday, with all roads leading to the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot, for which she is a general 8-1 chance.

Regional powers home to win last year's Sprint Cup at Haydock Credit: John Grossick Racing

Regional , who will have to carry a 5lb Group 1 penalty at Haydock, is a point shorter in the King Charles III betting and appears ready to make his comeback, having missed his intended start in Dubai in March.

The Temple is a furlong shorter than the Sprint Cup, but Ed Bethell's stable star has plenty of winning form over the minimum trip, including at the track in a Listed race last summer.

Nunthorpe winner Live In The Dream appears bound for Haydock and escapes the Group 1 penalty, with his York victory coming before last year's cut-off date of August 31.

Wathnan Racing’s £1 million buy Rogue Lightning and three-year-olds Beautiful Diamond and Seven Questions are other potential runners. Recent winners Big Evs and Aesop's Fables were taken out of the race.

Sandy Lane entries

Airman Richard Fahey

Alaskan Gold Karl Burke

Esquire David O'Meara

Flora Of Bermuda Andrew Balding

Inisherin Kevin Ryan

Jasour Clive Cox

Orne John and Thady Gosden

Pandora's Gift Stuart Williams

Purosangue Andrew Balding

Starlust Ralph Beckett

Vandeek Simon and Ed Crisford

Temple Stakes confirmations

Regional Ed Bethell

Asfoora Henry Dwyer

Equality Charlie Hills

Equilateral Charlie Hills

Kerdos Clive Cox

Live In The Dream Adam West

Rogue Lightning Tom Clover

Makarova Ed Walker

Vadream Charlie Fellowes

Purosangue Andrew Balding

Seven Questions George Scott

Beautiful Diamond Karl Burke

Flora Of Bermuda Andrew Balding

Betfred Temple Stakes (1.50 Haydock, Saturday) Coral: 7-2 Asfoora, Live In The Dream, 5 Rogue Lightning, 11-2 Regional, 7 Equality, 8 Beautiful Diamond, 12 Seven Questions, 14 Equilateral, Kerdos, 16 Vadream, 20 Flora Of Bermuda, Purosangue, 25 bar

