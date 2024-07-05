What a Labour government will mean for racing and betting, and what happens next

The odds-on favourite won easily on Thursday night as the Labour Party secured an emphatic success in the general election.

Here, the Racing Post examines what it might mean for British racing and for the betting industry, and what happens next.

After a crushing victory for Labour, what does the political landscape look like for racing now?

Sir Keir Starmer's landslide success means that British racing faces a very different environment to the one that has prevailed over the last 14 years. A number of its supporters in parliament, MPs who could put the sport's case to ministers and Number Ten, have either stood down or have lost their seats in Thursday's election. Observers do not believe a Labour government will be hostile to racing, but the sport will have to make a case based on its sporting, economic and cultural value to push itself up the list of priorities. A Labour administration is also likely to take a tougher line on gambling regulation, which could impact British racing's finances.

Who is expected to become sports minister and what sort of approach are they expected to take towards racing and betting?

Stephanie Peacock was shadow minister for media, gambling and sport, but there is no guarantee she will retain that role. Indeed, the new government may decide to split gambling from sport and racing. Junior ministers will be named over the weekend.

How about the sports minister's boss, the culture secretary?

That situation was complicated by shadow culture secretary Thangam Debonnaire losing her Bristol Central seat in the election to the Green Party. Lisa Nandy, whose Wigan constituency includes the UK Tote Group's headquarters, has been given the role instead and will take her place in the cabinet. Nandy has in the past described the Tote as "an iconic institution".

Which of racing's supporters remain in parliament?

Some of the sport's supporters in the Conservative Party, such as Matt Hancock and Ben Wallace, and Labour's Conor McGinn stood down at the election, while plenty more lost their seats on Thursday. Among them were Laurence Robertson, whose Tewkesbury constituency includes Cheltenham racecourse, and Sir Philip Davies, although his wife and former cabinet minister Esther McVey retained her seat. Laura Farris and Guy Opperman, the MPs for Newbury and Hexham respectively, were others to be defeated.

However, keen racegoer Priti Patel retained her seat and is among the candidates to be next Conservative leader, while George Freeman, whose father Arthur won the 1958 Grand National on Mr What, comes back for a fifth term in Westminster. Nick Timothy, who succeeds Hancock as MP for Newmarket in the West Suffolk constituency, will realise that supporting racing is an important part of his job.

Meanwhile, Rupert Lowe, who won Great Yarmouth for Reform, is a racehorse owner and landlord of trainer Fergal O'Brien.

And, of course, Starmer himself told reporters that he only bets "on the horses" when questioned in the midst of the Gamblegate scandal.

What happens with affordability checks and the gambling white paper now?

Much of the work on the recommendations from the previous government's gambling white paper has been held up by the election and the timetable remains uncertain. However, the dates for the trial of so-called 'frictionless' affordability checks had already been set and it is due to begin next month. Racing will be hoping talks on levy reform can begin as soon as possible, but with parliament due to go into recess at the end of July it could be the autumn at the earliest before they resume.

What has the initial reaction been from racing and betting?

The BHA has congratulated Labour on its victory and Sir Keir Starmer on becoming prime minister, with chief executive Julie Harrington calling on the new government to "do everything it can to support racing”.

British racing's leadership has been criticised in some quarters for not forging better relations with Labour.

However, Harrington, who is departing her role at the end of the year, added: "The BHA will build upon our already extensive engagement with Labour while in opposition and we look forward to working constructively with the new government."

Labour had said in its election manifesto that it was "committed to reducing gambling-related harm" and said it would "continue to work with the industry on how to ensure responsible gambling".

Betting and Gaming Council chair Michael Dugher, himself a former Labour MP and shadow cabinet member, said the industry body welcomed Labour’s victory "and its commitment to continue working with the industry".

He added: "The BGC and our members remain committed to working with Labour to implement the evidence-based, proportionate, regulatory changes outlined in the white paper, ensuring those measures get the balance right between protecting the vulnerable, while allowing the vast majority of punters who enjoying betting responsibly to continue doing so without unnecessary intrusion."

