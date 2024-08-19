Partings of the ways: other trainers and jockeys to have fallen out of favour with Sheikh Mohammed Obaid

Roger Varian is the latest in a line of trainers and jockeys who have lost Sheikh Mohammed Obaid's support in the last decade. Here, we record some of the other fallings-out featuring the Derby-winning owner . . .

Luca Cumani

Just weeks after landing the 2015 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes with Postponed, Cumani announced his long-standing relationship with Sheikh Obaid had come to an end.

The partnership lasted the best part of 20 years, headlined by Derby glory in 1998 with High-Rise, and Cumani called the split at the time a "devastating blow". The sheikh's horses were moved to Varian including Postponed, who went on to win the Sheema Classic, Coronation Cup and Juddmonte International Stakes.

Speaking to the Racing Post 12 months after replacing Cumani, the sheikh said: "I am military. If I give someone an order, he has to take my order. I'm not going to listen to a trainer giving me an order. If I tell you that you have to run in this race, you have to run. I won't take excuses later."

Andrea Atzeni

Atzeni enjoyed a fruitful eight-year partnership as Sheikh Obaid's number one jockey, including multiple Group 1 victories on the likes of Postponed, Defoe and Emaraaty Ana. However, he revealed in September 2022 his contract had not been renewed and that he would ride freelance, but said the pair had parted "on good terms".

Atzeni then relocated to Hong Kong last year, where he has enjoyed success and finished fourth in the 2023-24 jockeys' championship after partnering 48 winners.

Simon and Ed Crisford

A year on from Atzeni, the Crisfords also split amicably from Sheikh Obaid, with the final runner for the owner being South Shore, who was well beaten in a 5f maiden at Sandown when sent off odds-on favourite.

Simon Crisford, who originally started training for the owner on his own before son Ed joined the licence, said he was "extremely grateful" for the sheikh's support. They enjoyed Royal Ascot glory with Ostilio in 2018 and had smart horses including Without A Fight, who won last year's Melbourne Cup after he was moved to Australia.

The move saw most of the horses transferred to Karl Burke's care. The Crisfords received a welcome tonic that month when Vandeek won the Middle Park Stakes.

Andrew Balding

Less than a month after the Crisfords were axed, multiple Classic-winning trainer Andrew Balding suffered the same fate.

Seven Sheikh Obaid horses based with Balding, who trained eight winners for the owner in Britain in three years from 58 runners, were moved to Burke's yard, including Arabic Legend.

Read these next:

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid ends support of Roger Varian stable in major blow to leading Newmarket trainer

Confirmed runners and riders for a star-studded Juddmonte International on day one of York's Ebor festival

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.