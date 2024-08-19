Sheikh Mohammed Obaid ends support of Roger Varian stable in major blow to leading Newmarket trainer

Derby-winning owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum has removed his horses from leading Newmarket trainer Roger Varian , abruptly ending an association which has lasted nine years.

Sheikh Obaid is the second major supporter of Varian's to remove his team of horses from Carlburg Stables this season, following Amo Racing supremo Kia Joorabchian's decision to send his horses elsewhere in May.

It is not the first instance of Sheikh Obaid ending a lengthy relationship suddenly, as in 2015 the powerful owner switched his entire string with Luca Cumani across Newmarket to Varian's yard, then at Kremlin House Stables. Simon and Ed Crisford and Andrew Balding are other trainers to have lost Sheikh Obaid's support in recent years.

Varian and Sheikh Obaid's partnership has enjoyed much success at Group 1 level since then, an association which got off to a flying start when Postponed won the Dubai Sheema Classic, Coronation Cup and Juddmonte International in 2016.

Since then, the likes of Ajman Princess (Group 1 Prix Jean Romanet in 2017) and Defoe (Coronation Cup and Hardwicke Stakes in 2019) have scored at the top level.

Andrea Atzeni with Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum and Postponed after their victory in the 2016 Juddmonte International at York Credit: Edward Whitaker

More recently, Sheikh Obaid has sent more of his team to be trained in the north by Karl Burke and Kevin Ryan with the latter responsible for Inisherin, winner of the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot in June.

Richard Hannon also remains among the owner's roster of trainers and looks after his top asset, the Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes winner Rosallion , while Varian's fellow Newmarket handler George Boughey has made a bright start since being supported for the first time this year.

Varian said: “I can confirm that Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum has ended his support of my stable. The ten horses that he currently had in training with me departed today.

"I would like to convey my sincere thanks to Sheikh Obaid for all the opportunities that he has given me over the last nine years. Together we have had a long and fruitful association, enjoying many wonderful days in Britain – not least at Royal Ascot – and overseas, including seven Group 1s.

"Sheikh Obaid is a passionate and committed supporter of racing across the globe and I wish him and his horses all the best in the future."

Varian’s challenging season has included the injury to the high-class King Of Steel and the subsequent departure of horses owned by Kia Joorabchian’s big-spending Amo Racing operation in May, including last season’s Champion Stakes winner.

However, there have been some great successes on the track, noticeably Elmalka’s win in the 1,000 Guineas and multiple Group 1 victories for top-class miler Charyn .

Charyn: dual Group 1 winner for Roger Varian this season Credit: Edward Whitaker

Varian added: "It is important for me to add that myself and the team here at Carlburg remain fully focused on continuing our own successful season. Our stable currently houses a top-class miler in Charyn and a British Classic winner in Elmalka, as well as a list of other highly talented horses. We are very grateful to all of our owners and look forward to rewarding their ongoing support over the coming months and years.”

Irish Derby fourth Matsuri is the most significant of the ten horses to be moved. He had been entered for the Great Voltigeur Stakes at York's Ebor festival but was taken out of contention last week.

Six of Varian's 30 runners for Sheikh Obaid in Britain this year have won, headlined by the Listed victory of Boiling Point at Newmarket in May. However, the number of runners trained by Varian for Sheikh Obaid has dropped in recent seasons, with Burke the prominent trainer with 18 winners from 80 runners in Britain this year for the owner.

Gracious Leader , who was beaten into third as favourite at Kempton last Wednesday, appears to have been the partnership's final runner.

