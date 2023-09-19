Newcastle, Kempton and a Cheltenham pit stop? The route Constitution Hill could take back to the Champion Hurdle

The news broke on Tuesday morning that last season's superstar hurdler, Constitution Hill , will not be going chasing and instead bid to defend his Champion Hurdle crown. He was only seen twice before the Cheltenham Festival last term, but could his route change for the new campaign? Here, we assess how his road to Cheltenham could look.

Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle (Grade 1)

Newcastle, December 2

Just as he would be in the race itself, it is long odds-on Constitution Hill will begin his campaign in the north east again.

On his first run outside novice company last year, he dazzled the Newcastle crowd with a dominant 12-length win over stablemate Epatante, when sent off the 1-4 favourite. He had been due to start his season in the Coral Hurdle a week before his Fighting Fifth romp, but was taken out of that Ascot Grade 2 due to unsuitably quick ground.

With the two-mile hurdling division in Britain severely lacking any depth of quality, it is likely to be another penalty kick for him to get his season up and running.

Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle (Grade 1)

Kempton, December 26

Constitution Hill was even better in this than he was in the Fighting Fifth last year, when his winning margin over Epatante increased to 17 lengths.

That effortless success was the last time we saw him before the Champion Hurdle and Henderson may want to keep to his tried and tested route, but the new make-up of the jumps calendar could mean he will be out again before the festival this time.

Constitution Hill wins the Christmas Hurdle under Nico de Boinville last year Credit: Edward Whitaker

Unibet International Hurdle (Grade 2)

Cheltenham, January 27 2024

The removal of Haydock's Champion Hurdle Trial and Sandown's Contenders Hurdle – a race Henderson used as a springboard to Champion Hurdle success with Binocular and Buveur D'Air – has meant this race has a new prime slot having transferred from Cheltenham's December meeting. And it could work in Constitution Hill's favour.

Taking place a month after the Christmas Hurdle and six weeks before the festival, it would be perfect timing to give him a final prep run before returning for the Champion Hurdle. The only shame is, once again, he would be taking on inferior opposition in a threadbare division in Britain.

However, he would be a brilliant addition to an already high-class Cheltenham trials card, which also features the Cotswold Chase and Cleeve Hurdle.

Irish Champion Hurdle (Grade 1)

Leopardstown, February 4 2024

If Constitution Hill's connections feel ambitious before Cheltenham, they may take on State Man and the best of the Irish at the Dublin Racing Festival.

He already has the measure of that rival with his nine-length win in the Champion Hurdle, while Ireland's two-mile hurdling division is not screaming of quality either, with Marine Nationale and Facile Vega likely to go over fences.

However, they have toyed with the idea of sending him to Ireland twice previously and have not done so. It is unlikely they will change that approach this time.

Read these next . . .

Nicky Henderson superstar Constitution Hill to stay over hurdles this season despite Gold Cup 'attraction'

'The difference between a great and a legend' - how racing fans reacted to Constitution Hill decision

Two miles over fences would have been such a thrill - but Constitution Hill gets to keep doing what he's great at

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.