'The difference between a great and a legend' - how racing fans reacted to Constitution Hill decision

Constitution Hill: easy winner of the Grade 1
Constitution Hill: staying over hurdlesCredit: Michael Steele

It was revealed on Tuesday morning that star jumps horse Constitution Hill is to remain over hurdles this season rather than going chasing. Here we pick out some of the reaction to the news on X . . .

Read more . . .

Nicky Henderson superstar Constitution Hill to stay over hurdles this season despite Gold Cup 'attraction' 

Two miles over fences would have been such a thrill - but Constitution Hill gets to keep doing what he's great at 

Published on 19 September 2023Last updated 12:17, 19 September 2023
