Two miles over fences would have been such a thrill - but Constitution Hill gets to keep doing what he's great at

"Objection!" That's what we'd be hearing at this point, if the Constitution Hill debate were a US court-room drama.

NJ Henderson Esq, smooth-talking veteran of many such scenes over the years, has just been explaining why the case for hurdles is irresistible, mainly on the grounds that his horse's stamina will not stretch to the Gold Cup distance. "And what's the point in switching to fences to run over two miles? There's nothing to be achieved," he concludes.

Which is where a bunch of us spring to our feet over at the other desk, from where the case for steeplechasing has been presented. Let's imagine it's a collective effort; we're arguing for what we think would be best for the sport.