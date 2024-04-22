Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
17:35 HexhamHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
17:35 HexhamHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Nicky Henderson confirms Sandown the plan for Jonbon as El Fabiolo clash finally looks on

Jonbon (Nico de Boinville) leads over the last fence on his way to winning the Melling Chase
Jonbon leads over the last fence on his way to victory in the Melling Chase at AintreeCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The clash between the leading two-mile chasers in Britain and Ireland edged closer on Monday when Nicky Henderson confirmed Jonbon as an intended runner in Saturday's bet365 Celebration Chase at Sandown, where he is set to clash with El Fabiolo, his old rival from the Willie Mullins camp.

El Fabiolo is one of five Closutton entries in the final Grade 1 of the jumps season as Mullins looks to wrap up the British trainers’ championship – for which he is a 1-66 shot with Coral – and Henderson joked that he had been given encouragement to run Jonbon this weekend by the other title contenders.

The trainer had considered heading to Punchestown with the six-time Grade 1 winner, but the eight-year-old will instead be out to avenge his 2023 Arkle defeat by El Fabiolo on their long anticipated first clash since March last year.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

James StevensWest Country correspondent

Published on 22 April 2024inBritain

Last updated 17:00, 22 April 2024

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain