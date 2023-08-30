Newmarket set for more Irish Champions festival representation as Royal Ascot winner limbers up for tilt at Matron Stakes

Matron clue

Newmarket could have more contenders than usual at the Irish Champions festival next weekend with Rogue Millennium the latest to be added to the mix after an impressive showing on the Cambridge Road Polytrack on Wednesday morning.

Tom Clover with his pride and joy, the Dubawi filly Rogue Millennium Credit: Edward Whitaker

Trainer Tom Clover is eyeing a tilt at the Group 1 Coolmore America 'Justify' Matron Stakes at Leopardstown next Saturday for his Royal Ascot winner after things didn’t pan out in the Group 1 Prix Rothschild at Deauville last time.