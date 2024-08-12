National Horseracing College celebrates 40th anniversary on Tuesday

The National Horseracing College (NHC) celebrates a notable landmark on Tuesday as it marks its 40th anniversary.

The Doncaster-based education and training centre hosts an event at its headquarters at Rossington Hall, which opened as the South Yorkshire Apprentice Racing Training School on July 1, 1984.

A key provider of staff for the industry alongside the British Racing School in Newmarket, the NHC has operated under several names in its history and was previously known as the Northern Racing College, which was changed five years ago to reflect its nationwide appeal.

NHC chief executive Stephen Padgett said: "We're very pleased to mark this milestone in the college's history. We look forward with enthusiasm and optimism to continuing the success of delivering for the industry and, vitally, offering life-changing opportunities, particularly for young people.

"It's not been an easy journey for 40 years and funding has, unsurprisingly, been a challenge throughout. However, over time we've managed to develop from those humble beginnings to offer an extraordinary range of facilities that are now, I'd say without hesitation, world class."

Stephen Padgett: chief executive of the National Horseracing College Credit: Louise Pollard

Hayley Turner, who again played a starring role in Saturday's Shergar Cup at Ascot, is among the college's most esteemed alumni, alongside fellow Group 1-winning jockeys Hollie Doyle, Danny Tudhope and David Allan and Grand National winner Ryan Mania.

Trainers Rebecca Menzies and Daniel Kubler are other notable graduates from a college that annually achieves around 500 training outcomes.

"We've gone from strength to strength in terms of the number of people being trained, with learners from overseas as well as right across the UK," said Padgett.

"There is an appreciation in the industry for the quality of training we provide, not only for stable staff but jockeys gaining their licences, trainers doing their modules and secretaries. Essentially, we cover the whole spectrum of training for the racing industry.

"To celebrate the achievements of so many people over so many years, it is appropriate to mark the occasion of our 40th anniversary."

