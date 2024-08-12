Aidan O'Brien bids to hit £5 million in prize-money in Britain this year with rare runner at Salisbury on Wednesday

Aidan O'Brien aims to break through the £5 million prize-money barrier in Britain this year and further tighten his grip on the British trainers' title with a rare runner at Salisbury on Wednesday.

O'Brien has declared The Parthenon for the British Stallion Studs EBF Stonehenge Stakes (3.30 ), with Ryan Moore booked for the ride against just two rivals.

Success in the £40,000 race, which is worth £22,684 to the winner, will move O'Brien past the £5m mark in the British trainers' championship and put him nearly £2m clear of his nearest pursuer Andrew Balding as he hones in on his seventh title.

Last year, the Irish training legend finished second to John and Thady Gosden, who became the first joint-licensed partnership to take the prize.

He last clinched title in 2017 and has claimed multiple big-race successes in Britain this year, headed by City Of Troy's victory in the £1.5m Betfred Derby at Epsom.

Other major prizes include City Of Troy following up in the Coral-Eclipse, wins for Kyprios in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and Goodwood Cup, Auguste Rodin in the Prince of Wales's Stakes and Opera Singer in the Nassau Stakes.

O'Brien has won the Irish trainers' championship every year since 1999, was inducted into the Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame in April.

The Parthenon (far side): will bid for Listed victory on Wednesday Credit: Patrick McCann

The Parthenon, who got off the mark in a Gowran maiden on his second start in June, will be just O'Brien's second runner at Salisbury in 19 years when he takes on New Century and Luther in the mile contest.

O'Brien won at the track last year with Cambridge following a long absence stretching back to when subsequent Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Dylan Thomas and Arabian Prince were beaten in the 2005 Autumn Stakes, which was temporarily moved from Ascot.

A field of eight, including Sea Of Roses and Francophone, has been declared for the other Listed race on Salisbury's card, the British Stallion Studs EBF Upavon Fillies' Stakes (4.30 ).

Read more:

What's on this week: a midweek treat as Economics set for Deauville return before a Group 1 double-header on Sunday

Classy mare Free Wind retired after sustaining an injury when leaving the stalls at Glorious Goodwood

More US joy for Charlie Appleby as 'very uncomplicated' Nations Pride lands Arlington Million under William Buick

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.