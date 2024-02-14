Milton Harris rescinds appeal against decision to remove training licence indefinitely

Milton Harris has rescinded his appeal against a decision by the licensing committee not to grant him a licence after he was deemed not to be a fit and proper person to train in Britain.

The licensing committee said Harris was “ungovernable” when publishing its decision and reasons last month for not allowing him to return to training following the suspension of his licence by the BHA in November.

Harris, who won a Grade 1 juvenile hurdle with Knight Salute at Aintree’s Grand National meeting in 2022, was found by the licensing committee to have breached conditions on being a company director, trading in bloodstock, intimidating and bullying fellow trainer Simon Earle and on safeguarding.

The BHA last week confirmed Harris had lodged an appeal and would provide further detail on the hearing "in due course", but on Wednesday announced that he had rescinded his appeal.

George McGrath, chief executive of the National Association of Racing Staff, called for cultural change in British racing in the wake of the licensing committee verdict, with Harris also found to have engaged in "inappropriate" behaviour with two female members of staff.

His interactions with the staff members, one of whom was "between 14-16 at the time of the relevant events”, included significant numbers of WhatsApp messages and the offer of favours, such as paying for exam courses and invitations to family dinners.

Harris had his licence removed in 2011 after being made bankrupt and returned to the training ranks in 2018. He trained a career-best 56 jumps winners in 2021-22, while other Graded winners for the trainer, who first took out a rules licence in Britain in 2001, were Mondul, Chaninbar and Scriptwriter.

In Harris's absence, a temporary training licence was granted to his assistant Tony Charlton in December. Charlton has saddled eight winners since taking charge of the yard and has two entries at the Cheltenham Festival – Rosy Redrum in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle and Westerninthepark in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle. According to a BHA spokesperson on Wednesday, his temporary licence will be reviewed now the case has reached its conclusion.

