Meet the part-time trainer and undertaker relishing taking on powerhouse yards in Boxing Day Grade 1

Paul Robson is no stranger to making bold decisions and the trainer is hoping Cannock Park can continue his Cheltenham Festival dream in the Grade 1 Formby Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree on Boxing Day.

Robson, who became an undertaker after being forced to retire from the saddle in 2005 due a shoulder injury, opted to make the near 600-mile round trip from the Scottish Borders to Cheltenham for Cannock Park’s hurdling debut last month.

The five-year-old’s only previous victory under rules had been in a Bangor bumper, but the son of Cannock Chase made the long journey worthwhile under Craig Nichol.

Victory in that maiden hurdle provided Robson with his fifth winner of the season, his best total since taking out a dual-purpose licence at his Spittal-on-Rule yard two years ago.

With a first Cheltenham winner and career-best season already secured, Robson has his sights set on a first Graded success on Aintree’s inaugural Boxing Day card next Tuesday.

“It’s nice to have a horse good enough,” said Robson. “We think we’ve got him 100 per cent going into Aintree. We got his bloods checked the other day and they've all come back spot on, so there’s no excuses.

"We knew he’d missed a few bits of work before going to Cheltenham, so we expected him to tie up a little bit. Craig has done plenty of schooling with him. He’ll have a little pop on him on Thursday and then that’ll be it until Tuesday.”

Paul Robson (far left): seeking a first Graded success as a trainer Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Robson rode at Aintree and Sandown, the Formby’s former venue when it was known as the Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle, during his career as a jockey, which yielded 89 winners.

“I have no qualms going to Aintree, I think it’ll help him,” said Robson. “Aintree will definitely suit him better being a flat, galloping track. I’m quite happy to see the rain as I think he wants soft ground.”

The Ben Pauling-trained Tellherthename , described by Kielan Woods as “the best I’ve ever ridden ”, is among Cannock Park’s potential rivals in the £80,000 contest.

On the prospect of potentially taking on powerhouse yards, Robson, who still owns a funeral directors business in Hawick, said: “They’ll all be sending their horses up, and we wouldn’t expect an easy fight in a Grade 1. We’re going to give it our best shot – it’s up to them to come and get us.

“When you get to Grade 1 level, not that I’ve ever been there before, you can’t expect an easy race. If we’re good enough we’ll play our hand. If we’re not, we know he’s a chaser anyway.”

Cannock Park is a 50-1 chance for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and could attempt to emulate Cinders And Ashes, the last northern-trained winner of that race, who prepped for his 2012 Cheltenham Festival victory in a Haydock Grade 2.

Robson added: “If everything goes to plan there's the Supreme trial at Haydock at the end of January, and from there we’ll probably head to Cheltenham.”

Read more:

'My idea was always to take her across the Channel' - French trainer Mickael Seror eyes Boxing Day Grade 1

'He is being vastly underestimated' - why this horse can win the King George VI Chase at Kempton

Introducing the Racing Post's Christmas Spectacular - your ultimate Christmas racing present

The Racing Post Annual 2024 is out now! This exciting review of the racing year has 208 colour pages packed with the best stories and is beautifully illustrated with stunning images. The perfect gift at £19.99. To order, click here or call 01933 304858.