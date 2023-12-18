'My idea was always to take her across the Channel' - French trainer Mickael Seror eyes Boxing Day Grade 1
French trainer Mickael Seror will be joining the team heading across the Channel at Christmas after confirming Grade 1 runner-up July Flower will take her chance in the inaugural Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree on Boxing Day.
While crack chaser Il Est Francais is set to test himself against some of the best British novices at Kempton on the same day for Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm, July Flower and France's champion jockey elect, Felix de Giles, will tackle the replacement race for Sandown's Tolworth Hurdle.
Having won a pair of AQPS (non-thoroughbred) bumpers, including a Grade 1 at Fontainebleau last November, July Flower was purchased to race in the colours of Caolan Woods. But after failing to run her race in the Grade 2 mares' bumper at the Grand National meeting for Henry de Bromhead, July Flower returned to Seror's Chantilly base, since when she has flourished, recording two wins over hurdles at Auteuil and finishing second in the Grade 1 Prix Renaud du Vivier at the track last month.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 18 December 2023inBritain
Last updated 18:16, 18 December 2023
- From Red Rum to Hollie Doyle: racing and BBC Sports Personality of the Year down the years
- Fergal O'Brien readying exciting Crambo for Grade 1 honours in Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot on Saturday
- Gerri Colombe camp delay King George decision while Allaho could go off 'close to evens' as support builds
- Voting open for inaugural Retraining of Racehorses awards
- 'He should be even-money' - John Gosden backs Frankie Dettori to be crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year
- From Red Rum to Hollie Doyle: racing and BBC Sports Personality of the Year down the years
- Fergal O'Brien readying exciting Crambo for Grade 1 honours in Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot on Saturday
- Gerri Colombe camp delay King George decision while Allaho could go off 'close to evens' as support builds
- Voting open for inaugural Retraining of Racehorses awards
- 'He should be even-money' - John Gosden backs Frankie Dettori to be crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year