'He is being vastly underestimated' - why this horse can win the King George VI Chase at Kempton

The Ladbrokes King George VI Chase (2.30, December 26) is shaping up to be a deep and fascinating contest as a slew of Grade 1 winners prepare to descend on Kempton on Boxing Day. Will Bravemansgame defend his crown or can Irish challengers Allaho and Gerri Colombe spoil his party? Can Shishkin bounce back after refusing to race at Ascot? Will Royale Pagaille back up his Betfair Chase heroics? Some of our tipsters and reporters attempt to break down a wide-open race . . .

Best odds: 11-4

By James Hill, tipster

Of the front three in the market I’m with Bravemansgame. I see there’s been a bit of money for Allaho, but he looked properly rusty on his reappearance at Clonmel, and his success at Punchestown last year is starting to feel an awfully long time ago.

Gerri Colombe’s a better price and will surely go off shorter if he comes over, but I just think Kempton’s all about jumping and that’s where Bravemansgame scores high and why Paul Nicholls is the best in this race – his chasers all jump so well.

I’m going to take Bravemansgame to leave this season’s form behind and win the race again. Maybe have a saver on Royale Pagaille, who’s clearly where the value lies. He ran well when second in the race last year but will probably need it to rain and rain some more.

Bravemansgame 14:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Best odds: 5-1

By Liam Headd

Allaho has shot ahead of him in the market but if the rain arrives and Gerri Colombe makes the trip to Kempton then 5-1 is going to look a very big price.

The seven-year-old enjoyed a superb campaign last season with his only defeat coming by an agonising short-head to The Real Whacker in the Brown Advisory. He should be able to easily reverse that form and his defeat of three top-class and race-fit rivals in the Down Royal Champion Chase on his return proves he has the ability to mix it with the very best.

Gerri Colombe 14:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Best odds: 7-1

By Richard Birch

There are question marks against the names of nearly all the runners towards the top of the King George market. Arguably the biggest one of all is next to Shishkin, who dug his heels in and refused to race at Ascot last month.

You couldn’t rule out the possibility of him doing so again, but it’s not as if he’s the 2-1 favourite and I’d rather back him at 8-1 than any of the shorter-priced trio Allaho, Bravemansgame or Gerri Colombe.

Nobody can dispute an on-song Shishkin is a champion, and this race has been his main target from day one of the 2023-24 season. Three miles round Kempton looks ideal at this stage of his career.

By Harry Wilson

Shishkin is being vastly underestimated here, largely down to the fact he refused to race when tried in cheekpieces in the 1965 Chase at Ascot last month, but he’s very capable of running a big race after a layoff (he’s won off 258- and 261-day breaks at Kempton before).

Would have won three Grade 1s last season but for a bad mistake in the Ryanair Chase, and the form of his 16-length Ascot Chase romp was firmly franked when the second and third filled the first two places in the Marsh Chase at Aintree. He’s 4-4 at the track, still has untapped potential as a stayer, and has the perfect blend of speed and stamina needed to meet the demands of the King George.

Shishkin 14:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Best odds: 10-1

By Maddy Playle

He's something of a forgotten horse because he was pulled up on his seasonal reappearance in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, but The Real Whacker was injured on that occasion and deserves to be forgiven.

His defeat of Gerri Colombe and I Am Maximus in the Brown Advisory in March now reads exceptionally well and his bold-jumping, front-running style should serve him especially well in this race, which is often won by similar types.

The Real Whacker 14:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Patrick Neville

Best odds: 10-1

By Sam Hendry

Many of the market principals have questions to answer. Bravemansgame has looked sluggish in his two starts this season, Allaho still has to prove he retains his ability after missing a lengthy spell out injured, Gerri Colombe is not a certain runner and Shishkin's travails in the build-up have been well documented. Will he even start?

The most reliable option to me – particularly at the prices – looks to be Betfair Chase winner Royale Pagaille. The average Racing Post Rating of the King George winner in the last decade is 174.4. Royale Pagaille ran to a career-best 174 at Haydock so doesn't have much more to find.

He has to prove he can peak away from his beloved Haydock but if he can confirm form with Bravemansgame that may be enough.

Royale Pagaille 14:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Venetia Williams

