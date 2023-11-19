An undertaker during the week, a Cheltenham winner on Sunday - trainer on the up unearths Supreme contender

Paul Robson , who splits his time between training racehorses and managing a funeral directors, celebrated a first winner at Cheltenham when Cannock Park landed the 2m½f maiden hurdle.

Robson said he had purposely avoided running the bumper winner over hurdles to ensure he could run in the Sunday opener and the plan was executed to perfection as Craig Nichol , also recording a Cheltenham breakthrough, guided the five-year-old to a neck victory over Innatendue.

The trainer, who is based in Spittal on Rule in the Scottish borders, was recording his 12th and most significant winner, having amassed a tally of 89 winners in his riding career before it was cut short by injury in 2005. He left the sport to run the family's funeral business but returned in his new role in March 2020 and is enjoying an excellent season, partly helped by Henrietta Knight sourcing some of his talent.

Cannock Park: impressive winner at Cheltenham on Sunday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"The funeral business is a special business to be in just like this one," said the trainer, based nearly 300 miles from the home of jump racing. "This was great and he's done it really well.

"I've been dreaming about this race, it's just about having the balls to come and do it. It's easy to stay up north and not come south, but I'm making a conscious effort to travel. We've had winners at Leicester and Bangor and everywhere, we're not scared to run them down south. I want to be everywhere, I'll be down here a lot.

"We can dream about the Supreme now and it will be interesting to watch this form work out. He does everything very easily at home and I do a lot of the riding myself to keep a lid on him. It's all about keeping him level-headed. He just needs to grow up a bit."

