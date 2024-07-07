Los Angeles rematch could be on the cards as connections of Irish Derby runner-up Sunway eye King George tilt

David Menuisier is confident the best is yet to come from Irish Derby runner-up Sunway , who is being prepared to take on his elders in the Group 1 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot a fortnight on Saturday.

A top-level winner as a juvenile when landing the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud, Sunway put in by far his best run of this season when hitting top gear late on at the Curragh to finish three-quarters of a length behind Los Angeles, and Menuisier is warming to a tilt at the King George.

"Last Sunday was great and confirmed all our thoughts really," said the trainer. "I couldn't be more proud of him and what he's achieved, and we're likely to go for the King George because he's come out of the Irish Derby super well.

"That's the next possible race for him so, all things being equal, we might do that."

It is not impossible Sunway could again meet Los Angeles at Ascot, although the Irish Derby winner's fabled stablemate Auguste Rodin heads the market at a general 7-4, with Sunway a best-priced 33-1 with Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook.

Menuisier added: "The mile and a half definitely helped him in Ireland, and so did the quick ground. That's why we're thinking about Ascot. He still runs in snatches a little bit, which is why I think there's definitely more improvement as he gets more experience."

Caius Chorister (right): runner-up in the Sagaro Stakes behind Coltrane in May Credit: Edward Whitaker

Menuisier also gave a positive update on Caius Chorister , who was last seen in action when putting in an over-exuberant performance in the Gold Cup.

"She's absolutely fine," said her trainer. "She didn't stay in the Gold Cup. She always consumes a bit too much [energy] throughout [her races] and she didn't really get home.

"She's nearly a mile-and-six-furlong sprinter, and can set some really fast fractions over a mile six and two miles, and that's the way she's always been. If you fight her, she'll fight you even more, and isn't easy."

Caius Chorister has progressed from an official handicap rating of 53 to 109 over the past two years and heads to Glorious Goodwood next.

Menuisier said: "She'll be in either the Goodwood Cup or the Lillie Langtry. It makes more sense to run against her own sex in the Lillie Langtry, but if Kyprios wasn't taking part in the Goodwood Cup for whatever reason, I'd be tempted to take on the Group 1."

