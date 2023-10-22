Lawrence Taylor lands Coral Racing Post Naps competition at the last thanks to 40-1 Art Power's Ascot heroics

Champions Day at Ascot once again proved decisive in the Coral Racing Post Naps competition as Lawrence Taylor of attheraces.com secured the crown with Art Power’s 40-1 victory in the Qipco British Champions Sprint.

Last year, Andrew Bladen of the Wolverhampton Express & Star took the title after tipping 80-1 Balmoral Handicap winner Shelir, while in 2021 the Racing Post’s Newmarket correspondent David Milnes bagged the prize thanks to Creative Force’s Champions Sprint win.

Taylor, 63, who collected £4,000 for winning the naps table, said on Sunday: “I’ve been on a high since I won it as it was always something I wanted to win. I’ve done that now and I feel good about that.

“The prize-money is nice, but it’s not about the money, it’s about professional pride and to win it is just amazing. It’s a prestigious award and I’ve already put it on my Twitter profile that I’ve won it as it’s something I’m very proud to have done.”

Taylor, whose tipping is based on speed ratings, said he had been drawn to the chances of Art Power by both his top-level form and his high rating.

“He was top rated on my ratings and with conditions so bad you know anything can happen, so at the prices he seemed to be the best chance of a good-priced winner,” he said.

“In the race, I thought he jumped so well and travelled strongly in the race, I thought the jockey gave him a fantastic ride.

“When it looked like Frankie Dettori would win on Kinross I did think to myself ‘please don’t get beaten by a short head’ as that would’ve been too much to take, but he was a really brave horse and fought back. It was fantastic.”

