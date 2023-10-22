Why the 2024 Flat season needs King Of Steel - three things we learned this week

It has been another busy week in the world of racing. Here we pick out three things we learned . . .

The 2024 Flat season needs King Of Steel

Amid the hullabaloo surrounding Frankie Dettori, the achievement of King Of Steel and his trainer Roger Varian in winning the Champion Stakes was slightly lost.

The strapping colt had put up a series of strong Group 1 displays throughout the season, running Auguste Rodin mightily close as a 66-1 shot in the Derby before more big efforts in defeat in the King George and Irish Champion Stakes.

However, his sole victory this term had come in the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, and there was a danger he would always end up finding one too good at the highest level.

On Saturday he proved himself to be a top-notcher worthy of the praise and belief connections have had in him all season.

King Of Steel overhauls Via Sistina in the Champion Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham

After the King George, Varian said King Of Steel “could be exceptional” as a four-year-old and hopefully the trainer and owners Amo Racing stick to the plan and keep him around in 2024 – the middle-distance division is in desperate need of him.

Arc one-two Ace Impact and Westover have been retired. Hukum is off to stud in Japan and Auguste Rodin is almost certain to join him in the breeding sheds given his precious pedigree as a son of the late Deep Impact. With Desert Crown unlikely to see a racecourse again due to injury, the cupboard of older horses looks bare.

New stars will emerge – looking at you City Of Troy – but they need credible older opponents and King Of Steel fits that bill. He has proved himself versatile over different trips and on all sorts of ground, and may be the one to beat in the big races next season.

Kyprios beaten but still looks the best stayer in the business

If there is one Champions Day ride Ryan Moore could have back it would probably be the one on Kyprios in the Long Distance Cup as Frankie Dettori tactically outsmarted him on Trawlerman.

Dettori sat much closer to the front-running Maxident, while Moore and Kyprios had to start their challenge from much further back and ultimately that extra effort showed as Trawlerman had enough left in the tank to get back up, with the front two pulling a long way clear.

Trawlerman (right) got the better of Kyprios in a thrilling duel Credit: Alan Crowhurst

However, connections of the runner-up have every right to be thrilled given the major injury scare earlier in the season which kept him off the track until September.

While his two subsequent runs have both ended with a 2 next to his name in the form book, there can be no doubt his class remains

With a clean run next season, Kyprios can still be top dog in the major staying events.

Mullins team cranks into gear despite big setback

It had been a disappointing week for Willie Mullins with the news breaking on Wednesday that star two-mile chaser Energumene is likely to miss the season with a hind leg injury.

It is a real shame the back-to-back winner of the Champion Chase probably won’t be defending his title at next year’s Cheltenham Festival, and the jumps season will be poorer for his absence.

For most yards, losing a horse of the calibre and class of Energumene would put a big dent in their hopes for the campaign. But not at Closutton.

Step forward El Fabiolo. Last season’s electric winner of the Arkle is now firm favourite for the Champion Chase at around evens with Jonbon – who El Fabiolo thrashed last season – next in the betting at a general 5-1.

One heavyweight taps out, another taps in, and Saturday saw Mullins and Paul Townend combine for a treble at Limerick.

Energumene might be missing, but the Mullins machine is still going to take some stopping.

