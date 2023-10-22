Racing Post logo
Britain

Scott Dixon hails mammoth effort to move 40 horses from flooded Southwell yard after Storm Babet

Scott Dixon: trainer thinks the switch to Tapeta is a positive
Scott Dixon: trainer has had to move the horses based at his Southwell yard to WolverhamptonCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Scott Dixon has hailed the "legendary" effort of his team and Southwell's staff in evacuating all of his horses from his training yard at the track due to flooding caused by Storm Babet.

Southwell was flooded on Saturday and Dixon had to move 40 horses in a race against time to beat the rising water. They have been re-stabled at the trainer's facility at Wolverhampton.

Dixon, speaking on Sunday, said: "First and foremost, all of the horses are fine and so are the staff. All of my horses who were here have now been moved to the other yard at Wolverhampton, where remarkably there were enough stables to the letter. It was the perfect switch to get every single horse relocated, and all that matters is everybody is safe and sound. 

"Everybody pulled together. The water rose so quickly and we had to sort out the logistics as best we could. The floods meant roads in the area became hard to navigate, and it presented problems for people getting transport in and out."

Dixon aims to assess what damage has been caused by Storm Babet over the next couple of days, before the clean-up process and getting horses back into the yard begins.

He said: "We've lost a bit of stock, but it is what it is and it's likely the water levels will be significantly lower by the end of today, and hopefully we'll be clear then. Then we'll have some cleaning up to do to get the show on the road again.

"I stayed with the horses until all of them were out and I have to say my staff, as well as the racecourse staff and local people, were legendary. An equestrian centre half a mile away from us helped out by taking our first ten horses before we could move them."

Racehorses walk through flooded water created by torrential rain at the bottom of Warren Hill gallopsNewmarket 25.8.22 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Storm Babet brought heavy rain across Britain last week and impacted meetings Credit: Edward Whitaker

Southwell, whose meeting on Monday was cancelled, has been closed for a significant period of time twice in the last 16 years due to flooding caused by the adjacent River Greet overflowing. It was shut for five months in 2007, and three months in 2012-2013.

Southwell is scheduled to race on Thursday, but the site needs to be assessed first. 

Dixon, who has had 108 wnners at the track, said: "I've no doubt they'll get the show back on the road sooner rather than later, especially with it being Tapeta now rather than Fibresand, as that might have been washed away. For our yard, we'll now hunker down at Wolves, where everyone is, and make a plan soon."

Storm Babet caused havoc to British meetings at the end of last week, and Pontefract's fixture on Monday was also cancelled due to waterlogging.

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 22 October 2023Last updated 15:30, 22 October 2023
