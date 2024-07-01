- More
'He's 100 per cent a top-class horse' - can Dancing Gemini spoil City Of Troy's Eclipse party?
City Of Troy and White Birch are in line for an epic clash of the generations in Saturday's Coral-Eclipse (3.35), but Roger Teal thinks Dancing Gemini is a Group 1 winner-in-waiting and could spoil the party.
Derby winner City Of Troy and Tattersalls Gold Cup hero White Birch were on Monday among 11 horses left in the Sandown contest, a crucial early match-up between three-year-olds and the older generations.
The Aidan O'Brien-trained City Of Troy bounced back to his best with a scintillating performance at Epsom last month and is set to take on his elders for the first time at Sandown. He bids to join an illustrious roll of honour of Derby winners to follow up in the Eclipse, with Golden Horn the last to do the double nine years ago.
Published on inBritain
Last updated
