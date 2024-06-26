BHA to launch investigation following deaths of four horses at Newton Abbot on Tuesday

The deaths of four horses during racing at Newton Abbot on Tuesday afternoon are set to be investigated by the BHA to determine their cause and any role the racing surface may have played in the fatalities.

Happy Helen, Hallowed Rose, Bala Brook and Cuzzicombe died during the fixture, while Great Colewood was also reported to have finished lame and Holerday Ridge bled from the nose.

The BHA said that four fatalities at a single meeting is “extremely rare”, with it most recently happening at Musselburgh in December 2018. However, there have been three equine deaths at two racedays in the last month, at Market Rasen on June 7 and at Cartmel on May 27.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the BHA said: “Our thoughts are with everyone connected to the horses who suffered fatal injuries yesterday. The loss of any horse is always a dreadful occurrence for the owners, trainers and stable staff who provide them with outstanding care and attention throughout their lives, and so a day like yesterday is one that deeply saddens all of us who love the sport.

“Losing four horses at a single fixture is extremely rare, but this does not reduce the seriousness with which the BHA takes this matter. All four deaths will be thoroughly investigated to understand as best as possible how they occurred, and a report will also be compiled on the condition of the course, which is being assessed in order to ascertain whether there are any concerns regarding the racing surface.”

Fatality rates in British racing dropped marginally last year compared to the previous year, with 158 deaths recorded from 87,619 runners, equating to a fatality rate of 0.18 per cent. The rate of jumps fatalities was the joint-lowest this century, with 112 deaths recorded from 29,947 runners, a rate of 0.37 per cent.

In addition, to coincide with this year's Grand National meeting at Aintree, British racing launched its HorsePWR campaign, highlighting the high welfare standards in the sport and providing facts and information to the public via the horsepwr.co.uk website.

A spokesman for Newton Abbot said the course had been in contact with the BHA after Tuesday's fixture but was unable to comment further until a report had been compiled by the clerk of the course.

