ITV Racing announces increased number of fixtures for 2024 and trial of live morning races

The Friday of Cheltenham's October meeting is among several fixtures added to ITV Racing's coverage in 2024 when races from new morning meetings will be broadcast live on the Opening Show.

Other additional fixtures to feature among more than 120 days of ITV coverage include the Sunday of Doncaster's St Leger meeting on September 15 and the Old Roan Chase at Aintree on October 27, both Premier racedays , and Huntingdon's Peterborough Chase on December 8.

The Haldon Gold Cup, Exeter's signature race, will return to ITV on November 8 after being missed off the roster in 2023, while the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse will be shown on April 1.

All three days of Lingfield's Winter Million meeting, on January 19, 20 and 21 will be shown. The middle day is the first of six new Saturday morning fixtures and action will feature in the Opening Show, with the first race from Lingfield, a £50,000 5f sprint, due off at 10.10.

The use of data and graphics will be enhanced under a new project called Race IQ, currently in development with Racecourse Media Group and Ellipse.

ITV Racing editor Richard Willoughby said: "We're excited about our schedule for 2024, bringing in some new races, a few more Sundays and trialling morning races into The Opening Show for the first time.

"We also are keen to continually evolve the way we analyse and broadcast racing, to offer viewers the most engaging experience we possibly can.”

New Year's Day will mark seven years since ITV took over terrestrial broadcasting rights from Channel 4. Ed Chamberlin and Francesca Cumani will continue to lead its coverage, which will also include the Sky Bet Sunday Series and Racing League.

