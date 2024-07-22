- More
A conditional jockey no more! Joy for Charlotte Jones as she rides out her claim at her local track
Jockey Charlotte Jones enjoyed the biggest day of her career when riding out her 3lb claim with a double at her local track.
Jones, from Barrow-in-Furness, struck in the opening 2m6f handicap hurdle on Secret Secret, and did not have to wait long for her landmark 75th career winner when Cuzco Du Mathan landed the 2m1½f novice handicap chase.
All of the 29-year-old's wins have come for boss and local trainer Jimmy Moffatt, and Jones's first success also came at the Cumbria track on Lough Kent in May 2017.
"I'm delighted for Charlotte, it's some achievement," said Moffatt. "All of her winners have come for our yard and she's done well to put up with us for so long!
"She's a great rider and always has been. Winners came easier at the start of her career, but she's had to really fight for these two. I'm incredibly proud of her."
The double also ended a torrid spell for jockey and trainer, the pair having gone 206 days since their last winner in December.
He added: "It's a great relief. We had real problems earlier this year. I badly injured my back, Charlotte then broke her collarbone, then our head lass had a nasty injury too.
"We also had a nasty virus in the yard. It was a terrible time, but we've come through it stronger."
Derby delight
The Lizzie Quinlan-trained City Derby landed a course hat-trick with an effortless victory in the 3m1½f handicap hurdle.
