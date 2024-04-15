'It's added a huge amount of spice' - title race up for grabs as stars descend on Scottish Grand National meeting
Ayr is poised to become the stage for a major tipping point in the race for the British trainers' championship after Willie Mullins entered a formidable squad for Saturday's card, headlined by the Coral Scottish Grand National favourite Macdermott.
The feature £200,000 contest could feature up to six runners for Mullins, who leads the title race from Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls following his success with I Am Maximus in Saturday's Grand National at Aintree.
Mullins' team was cut down from an initial ten entries at Monday's confirmation stage, but his numbers were bolstered elsewhere on the card, with 33 entries across eight races surpassing figures of 20 and 14 for Skelton and Nicholls respectively.
Published on 15 April 2024inBritain
Last updated 18:00, 15 April 2024
