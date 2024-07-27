'He really picked up and flew' - Alflaila strengthens Juddmonte International claims with repeat win in Sky Bet York Stakes

Alflaila became the first horse to win the Group 2 Sky Bet York Stakes for a second time, although the way the four-runner race unfolded was anything but the same as when he won last year.

With none of the jockeys wanting to set any sort of target for their rivals, the race turned into a tactical game of cat-and-mouse, before descending into a two-furlong sprint.

Shadwell's son of Dark Angel showed a great attitude to battle past King's Gambit in the final furlong, after looking to be caught for speed when the race finally got going.

"It was always going to be messy and tactical with four runners and no confirmed front-runner," winning jockey Jim Crowley told Racing TV. "He loves to be ridden that way, so our hands were pretty much tied.

"I felt he came into the race well and it was always going to be difficult to peg back the front two. I wanted to have Passenger covered and it wasn't until the last 100 yards that he really picked up and flew."

Alflaila and Jim Crowley after winning back-to-back Sky Bet York Stakes Credit: JOHN GROSSICK

Owen Burrows has a well-earned reputation for getting top-class performers back, and has another entry in that particular catalogue of achievements on what was only Alflaila's second start since injury struck after a luckless run at Leopardstown last September.

Crowley added: "He clearly loves it here and I really do think he has a Group 1 in him. He was very unlucky in the Irish Champion last year. I got behind, the horses in front of me took back, and it was a mess of a race.

"Owen's done a great job bringing him back. I thought it was a really good run going to Ascot when he wasn't tip-top going there, and to run fourth in the Prince of Wales's was great. I believe he'll probably take another step forward today."

Sky Bet cut Alflaila into 12-1 (from 16) for the Juddmonte International, while Coral were more aggressive and halved the son of Dark Angel, going 8-1.

Most firms pushed out third-placed Passenger in the same market, although he was beaten only a length and a quarter and, in common with Alflaila, King's Gambit and Royal Rhyme, would be suited by going racing pace rather than a morning hack through the first two thirds of the race on what was his first start since winning at Chester's May meeting.

Read more . . .

Goliath produces giant-killing display to easily win King George at 25-1 under Christophe Soumillon

'Nowhere near good to firm anywhere' - Aidan O'Brien blames Ascot ground for Auguste Rodin's King George defeat

King George expert jury: was Goliath's Ascot triumph a fluke or is the winner a true giant?

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.