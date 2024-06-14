The top eight Flat horses in the world at the halfway point of 2024 according to the Longines rankings

The latest update on the Longines World Rankings was revealed on Thursday, with Derby hero City Of Troy moving up to joint-second. Here we provide the lowdown on the top eight horses at the halfway point of the year . . .

Trainer Bhupat Seemar

Owner Juddmonte

Rating 128

A spectacular eight-and-a-half-length success in the Dubai World Cup at Meydan in March ensures Laurel River tops the rankings.

The step up to 1m2f and the widest draw in stall 12 failed to stop him posting a big career-best performance in the world-renowned contest.

Laurel River is a 12-1 chance in the ante-post market for the Breeders' Cup Classic at Del Mar in November, while the 2025 Saudi Cup has been mentioned as a long-range target.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien

Owners John Magnier, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith

Rating 123

City Of Troy bounced back from a bitterly disappointing display in the 2,000 Guineas when running out a convincing winner of the Derby at Epsom this month.

Ballydoyle's star three year old defeated Ambiente Friendly by two and three-quarter lengths to seal a tenth success in the race for Aidan O'Brien.

The Coral-Eclipse at Sandown is City Of Troy's next aim on July 6. He is a best-price 10-11 favourite with the race sponsors.

Trainer Charlie Appleby

Owner Godolphin

Rating 123

Godolphin's globetrotter Rebel's Romance is a perfect three from three this year, most recently winning the Group 1 Champions & Chater Cup at Sha Tin last month, and shares joint-second with City Of Troy in the Longines rankings.

Rebel's Romance: prolific at the top level Credit: Edward Whitaker

Rebel's Romance had been successful earlier this campaign in the H H The Amir Trophy at Doha in February and the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan the following month.

The five-time top-level scorer is a 7-1 shot for the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot on Saturday week and 12-1 for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at the same track on July 27.

Trainer Bob Baffert

Owner SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing Et Al

Rating 121

National Treasure is one of five horses sharing fourth place in the rankings after an impressive Grade 1 victory this month.

The Bob Baffert-trained four-year-old made all for a six-and-a-quarter length victory in the Metropolitan Handicap at Saratoga, having finished fourth in the Saudi Cup in February.

He is 16-1 for the Breeders' Cup Classic with William Hill and could next head back to Saratoga for the Whitney Stakes on August 3.

Trainer Charlie Appleby

Owner Godolphin

Rating 121

Notable Speech is the second horse for Charlie Appleby to appear on the list, having burst into the elite level when an impressive winner of the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

The son of Dubawi won the Classic by one and a half lengths from Rosallion, who greatly boosted that form when winning the Irish 2,000 Guineas.

Notable Speech: won the 2,000 Guineas Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The duo are on course for another exciting clash at Royal Ascot in the St James's Palace Stakes on Tuesday, for which Notable Speech is the 5-4 favourite.

Trainer Danny Shum

Owner Peter Lau

Rating 121

Romantic Warrior is the only horse trained in Hong Kong to feature in the top eight of the rankings, but has proven once again he is a global superstar.

The Danny Shum-trained six-year-old is an eight-time top-level winner and notably landed last year's Cox Plate at Moonee Valley under James McDonald.

Since that famous Australia triumph, they have won another four times at the highest level, including when winning in Japan in the Yasuda Kinen at Tokyo this month.

Trainer Todd Fincher

Owner Sharaf Al Hariri and Joe R Peacock Jr

Rating 121

This six-year-old has taken his form to a new level this year, including when a surprise winner of the Saudi Cup.

Having been narrowly beaten by National Treasure in the Pegasus World Cup, he exacted his revenge with a thrilling win in Riyadh and was last seen finishing third behind Laurel River in the Dubai World Cup.

Those efforts earned him a well-deserved break and connections are working back from the Breeders' Cup Classic, for which he is a 20-1 shot.

Trainer John Joseph Murphy

Owner Chantal Consuelo Regalado-Gonzalez

Rating 121

The second Irish-trained horse on the list, White Birch has been a revelation this year and emerged as one of Europe's leading middle-distance older horses.

White Birch: taking his form to next level Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

A shock winner of the Ballysax last year before finishing third in the Derby, he is unbeaten in three starts in 2024 and gained his first Group 1 success when beating Auguste Rodin by three lengths in the Tattersalls Gold Cup last month.

They are set to clash again in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot on Wednesday. He is the 5-2 second-favourite to confirm his superiority over Auguste Rodin, who heads the betting at 7-4.

