'He should take some beating' - why this horse can win for every Saturday ITV4 race
Our top team of Weekender tipsters pick out their best bets for Saturday's ITV racing . . .
Star Jasmine
1.50 York, Queen Mother’s Cup Handicap (For Female Amateur Jockeys), 1m4f
By Stuart Redding
Star Jasmine has got better with each start and wouldn’t need much more to win this amateur riders’ race. She opened her account in a maiden at Bath in April and then finished third in a bunch finish when moving into handicap company at Hamilton. The way she finished that 1m1f contest suggests stepping up in trip will suit.
Dual Identity
2.05 Sandown, Listen To BetMGM On talkSPORT Handicap, 1m
By Sam Hardy
Dual Identity was an impressive course-and-distance winner last time out off a mark of 93 and the 4lb rise by the handicapper may not be enough to stop him here. He runs his best races at Sandown and he should take some beating.
New Image
2.25 York, Sky Bet Proud To Support Macmillan Handicap, 7f
By James Hill
David O’Meara’s record in this race includes a win, a second and two thirds since 2016, and it’s interesting New Image is his sole entry. The four-year-old has won three of his five starts since coming over from Ireland, including at Musselburgh last time, while he didn’t get a clear run when beaten only a length on his penultimate start. He’s 4lb higher now but with every chance of more to come.
Adaay In Devon
2.40 Sandown, BetMGM: It's Showtime Scurry Stakes, 5f
By Nick Watts
Rod Millman’s Adaay In Devon can get back to winning ways. She was in great form during April, winning twice at Bath, and although beaten twice since then, she was hardly disgraced behind Jasour at Newbury, or Elite Status at Newbury last time out.
Real Dream
3.00 York, Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup Stakes, 1m6f
By James Hill
Preference is for Real Dream who made a nice return when second at Newmarket last month (Relentless Voyager nearly four lengths further back) and he shouldn’t have any issues with the longer trip or slower ground.
Blue Prince
3.20 Chester, Horseradish Catering & Events Roodee Handicap, 7f
By Sam Hardy
This looks a perfect opportunity for Blue Prince. He is clearly held in high regard by connections having run in a Group 3 three starts back, but he caught the eye at York on his next start when finishing strongly. The handicapper left his mark unchanged on 90 for his next start where he met plenty of trouble in running at Goodwood. He will surely be thereabouts again granted more luck.
Pocklington
3.35 York, Macmillan Sprint Handicap, 6f
By Stuart Redding
Pocklington had to settle for fifth in a Listed race last time out but he is worth another chance back in these slightly calmer waters. The son of Blue Point looked useful when winning his two starts in novice contests but his inexperience arguably cost him at Newbury in May. He should be more streetwise now.
