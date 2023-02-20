'I'm missing out on Cheltenham for doing my job' - Lorcan Williams fears 14-day ban for winning Haydock ride

Jockey Lorcan Williams said on Monday he fears that he will receive a 14-day suspension, which will rule him out of the Cheltenham Festival, for overuse of the whip in a winning ride at Haydock on Saturday.

Williams defended his actions and argued that he would have effectively had to concede the race to stay within the rules.

The jockey said he used his whip twice over the new permitted count of seven over jumps, a figure reduced from eight, when winning the Grade 2 (Class 1) Prestige Novices' Hurdle by a short head on Makin'yourmindup on Saturday.