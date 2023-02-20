'I'm missing out on Cheltenham for doing my job' - Lorcan Williams fears 14-day ban for winning Haydock ride
Lorcan Williams: fearing a 14-day suspension for overuse of the whip on SaturdayCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
Jockey Lorcan Williams said on Monday he fears that he will receive a 14-day suspension, which will rule him out of the Cheltenham Festival, for overuse of the whip in a winning ride at Haydock on Saturday.
Williams defended his actions and argued that he would have effectively had to concede the race to stay within the rules.
The jockey said he used his whip twice over the new permitted count of seven over jumps, a figure reduced from eight, when winning the Grade 2 (Class 1) Prestige Novices' Hurdle by a short head on Makin'yourmindup on Saturday.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
James StevensWest Country correspondent
Published on 20 February 2023Last updated 19:59, 20 February 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement