'I can see it having a place in racing' - Chelmsford optimistic ahead of first morning meeting

Officials at Chelmsford believe the Grand National factor will help to encourage interest in Britain's first morning fixture of the year on Saturday.

Lingfield had been due to stage the first of six morning meetings in 2024 as part of its three-day Winter Million festival on January 20.

However, the meeting was switched to the afternoon after Premier racedays at Ascot and Haydock, as well as a card at Taunton, were cancelled amidst a spell of bad weather.

A total of 81 horses were declared across seven races at Chelmsford, where the first race, a maiden fillies' contest , is due off at 10am.

"We're really positive about the concept and I can see it having a place in racing," said the track's director of racing Neil Graham. "The fields are strong and while the first race only has six runners, it is a fascinating contest with some big yards represented. It will be competitive racing.

"The owners and trainers are clearly in support of the earlier fixture given there are nearly maximum fields in some of the races and we're really quite excited about it."

The last of seven races takes place at 1.05pm and the track will not remain open for racegoers to watch the Randox Grand National from Aintree at 4pm. However, Graham is hopeful the popularity of the famous race will help draw attention to the other meetings taking place on Saturday.

"Given it's Grand National day, people are going to be tuned into racing, it's a national institution," Graham said. "Hopefully people watching in the betting shops and general viewers will be interested in our fixture as a precursor to the big one.

"In terms of people attending, we've been encouraged by ticket sales. It's been pretty buoyant. The restaurants are basically full and we'll be doing a breakfast offering."

The creation of a protected window between 2pm and 4pm for Premier racedays on Saturday to control the number of fixtures, in a bid to increase viewership and betting turnover, led to six meetings being switched to the morning for 2024 and 35 moved to later afternoon slots.

