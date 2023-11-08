'He was a kind man who knew the game very well' - death of former trainer David Brown at 79

David Brown , who went from stable staff member to Royal Ascot-winning trainer and was praised for helping kindle Sheikh Fahad's love for racing, has died at the age of 79.

He retired in January after a 15-year public training career in which he sent out 224 winners on the Flat and four over jumps – fuelled by a slightly old-fashioned source of vitality.

Paul Mulrennan, who rode his first winner, said: "David was a great feeder of a horse – I was always taken aback by how well they were in their skins. If you saw them at the races they were big, strong and fresh and looked a million dollars.

"I remember he had crates and crates of Guinness, which he used to give them in their food – that was something that quite a few people did back in the day and there's film of Arkle being given it.

"It's desperately sad news, he was a lovely man and a gentleman. He was a very sound, straightforward, easy-going guy to ride for."

Mulrennan was on board Mangham , who gave Brown his first success when landing a maiden at Ripon in May 2008.

He said: "It was nice to do that and I remember it because I'd done all the work on the horse and I have a picture of it here in the house."

Brown attended night school while working as a member of stable staff and went on to set up an engineering firm which he sold to an American company before becoming a trainer.

He had owned horses with Steve Norton and Sir Michael Stoute and trained under a permit during the 1990s before taking out a full licence.

His best horse was Frederick Engels, who gave Sheikh Fahad and Qatar Racing their first Royal Ascot success when landing the Windsor Castle Stakes in 2011.

Frederick Engels (yellow) follows up his Royal Ascot win by landing the July Stakes at Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Qatar Racing manager David Redvers said: "He gave us one of our very best days on the racecourse. I remember the horse won at Musselburgh in scintillating fashion, Patrick Veitch flagged it up to me and we rushed up and bought him as I was desperate to get Sheikh Fahad and his brothers a proper runner at Ascot.

"David wouldn't have had many horses of his calibre at that point but he was pretty adamant he was the real deal and he was right. It couldn't have worked out better and we're so grateful how he helped get Sheikh Fahad and his brothers in love with racing. And he and his wife Sandra were such fun to go and visit, they made the whole thing hugely enjoyable."

Doncaster Rover had given the trainer his Listed race breakthrough when overcoming trouble in running to take the Queensferry Stakes at Chester in 2009.

He was ridden by Phillip Makin, who said: "It's a while ago but I remember Doncaster Rover had plenty of ability. I used to ride plenty for David and he was a lovely, kind guy who did very well, especially with two-year-olds. He always knew when he had a nice one.

"He was a kind man who knew the game very well and people like that are usually pretty easy to ride for."