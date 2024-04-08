Grainne Hurst to become the new chief executive of the Betting and Gaming Council

Grainne Hurst has been appointed new chief executive of the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), replacing Michael Dugher, who will become the organisation’s chairman "in the coming months".

Hurst, 37, will take over as CEO at the betting industry body after leaving Entain, the parent company of Ladbrokes and Coral, where she is group corporate affairs director.

She said: “I am delighted to be joining the BGC at such a crucial time for its members and the millions of customers they serve. I am very grateful to Michael Dugher for everything he has done in establishing the BGC and I look forward to working closely with him to move it forward.

“My focus will always be on ensuring that we have a well-regulated industry which protects customers and looks after their interests. The betting industry in the UK has world leading businesses and iconic brands and I will work hard to ensure they remain so. There is much to be done and I look forward to getting started.”

Before joining the Ladbrokes Coral Group in June 2015, Hurst spent 11 months as a political researcher and special adviser to the UK government.

Dugher, who will step up to chair the BGC on April 20 when incumbent Brigid Simmonds leaves the role, said Hurst’s commitment to safer gambling and experience across online and land-based betting made her the best candidate to take the organisation forward.

He said: “Grainne’s appointment is excellent news for BGC and our members. She won a very tough, external recruitment process and clearly demonstrated that she has not only mission critical knowledge and experience in the regulated industry – both online and in the land-based sector – but also a strong vision for continued change and improvement at the BGC.

“Driving further progress on safer gambling, whilst ensuring that the tens of thousands of people who work in the industry continue to have their voices heard, will remain at the heart of everything we do.

"Grainne’s wealth of experience, impressive leadership qualities, formidable campaigning skills and acumen will be essential in working with all of our members to take the BGC to the next level.

“She is someone who is rightly widely respected across the industry and, as I step back to become chair, I am confident she will work well with our talented staff to make a decisive impact.”

