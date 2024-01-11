Brigid Simmonds to step down as BGC chair with Michael Dugher to take over

Brigid Simmonds is stepping down as chair of gambling industry body the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), with current chief executive Michael Dugher set to take over the role on April 21.

The BGC said it had started the process to find a new chief executive.

Dugher paid tribute to Simmonds for the "incredible work" she had done for the organisation.

He added: "She has made a massive contribution during her four and a half years as chairman, launching the organisation and bringing together the different sectors.

"She has also led a change programme across the industry that has seen a relentless focus on raising standards on safer gambling. Brigid is a high integrity leader who is rightly held in huge regard, not just in the betting and gaming industry, but across so many other industries and sectors, and across the political divide.

"Together with a new CEO in the spring, I look forward as chair to building on that success and continuing and intensifying the work of change on standards, speaking up for the tens of thousands of men and women who work in the industry, and ensuring that the millions of people who enjoy a regular bet can do so enjoyably and safely."

Simmonds was appointed as chair of the BGC in 2019 when it was first formed to bring together members from the online and retail gambling sectors.

She said: "It has been a privilege to play my part in the development of the BGC since its formation in 2019 and it has been an honour to represent the 110,000 people whose jobs rely on the regulated betting and gaming industry.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working with our members, large and small, to raise standards, create a culture of safer gaming and build public and institutional trust in our world class industry.

“I would like to thank the executive committee, colleagues, members, charities and stakeholders, who have supported me and worked very hard to deliver all of the achievements of which the BGC is rightly proud."

Read these next:

Treasury did not consult DCMS on 'hammer blow' tax move - BGC

'This could be an act of vandalism on racing' - ministers must keep to frictionless checks promise, warns BGC

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.