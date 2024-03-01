British betting boss Michael Dugher tells racing to 'grasp the nettle' as levy talks stalemate continues

Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) chief executive Michael Dugher has called on racing to "grasp the nettle" in talks over levy reform and warned that simply raising the return from the sport's central funding system would be akin to "rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic".

The government launched a review of the levy system when it published its gambling review white paper last April but called on the racing and betting industries to negotiate their own agreement.

However, those talks have proved heavy going and time is pressing, with gambling minister Stuart Andrew having previously said he intended to update parliament on the review in April.

On Monday Andrew told MPs that an offer was on the table from the BGC, while on Thursday he told the BGC annual meeting there was "currently no legislative opportunity to amend the levy", emphasising the need for a voluntary deal.

Dugher said bookmakers remained committed to doing a deal with British racing "that ensures a new funding framework for the sport".

However, he told racing's leaders they had to recognise the level of the contribution from betting to racing.

Michael Dugher: "If a hike in the levy is the answer, then why hasn't it worked so far?"

He added: "Levy has gone up, prize-money has gone up. The money from betting to the sport has gone up, not least through the enormous hike in media rights, but at the same time turnover has declined So the exam question that is shared between betting and racing is: what do we do about that?

"What we have tried to propose is a new funding framework that understands the different components that make up funding from betting to racing and which say there is, fundamentally, a symbiotic relationship between betting and racing, and it is in the interests of betting and racing to reverse that decline in turnover. Because if a hike in the levy is the answer, then why hasn't it worked so far?"

Dugher explained the BGC's proposal, still subject to discussion, was based on a percentage increase in the levy "but it will be dedicated to investing in promoting, marketing and growing the sport".

He added: "It is a mix of significant funding streams across media rights and marketing and this would be contracted to give racing certainty on the investment.

"More importantly, it will bring funding quickly to the sport, avoiding a lengthy wait for primary legislation, which government has made clear will not be forthcoming anytime soon, while spreading the receipt of funds across the horseracing value chain.

"Unless racing really takes this opportunity to grasp the nettle in answering that exam question and coming together and working with the industry on this, if it just wants to default to a hike in the levy, all it is doing is rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic."

British racing has so far shown no interest in reform with conditions attached, and has called for changes, including the levy being extended to all betting on global racing by British punters with the aim of yielding an extra £30 million per annum on top of the £100m it most recently raised.

A BHA spokesperson said: "We listened with interest to comments made by Stuart Andrew MP at the BGC AGM around the government’s preferred option for agreement on levy reform.

"The BHA remains committed to securing the best possible deal for British racing and is continuing to negotiate in good faith on behalf of our sport."

