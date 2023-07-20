'Funny things happen in this race' - Richard Hannon fields seven runners as he aims for Super Sprint upset

Richard Hannon is heading to Saturday's Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury with all guns blazing after declaring seven runners for the £250,000 two-year-old contest.

Hannon's father had a record seven wins in the race, restricted to horses purchased at certain public auctions for less than £65,000, and the Marlborough trainer has assembled a big team as he targets a fifth win of his own in the 5f sprint.

"I think we've had a team of four or five runners in the race previously but all the owners have paid their money to be there and there's prize-money down to tenth," said Hannon. "It will be hard to beat the first two in the betting but these horses all belong to different owners and the Super Sprint always has been a lucrative and attractive choice for owners buying horses for less than £65,000."

The weight carried by runners in the Super Sprint is based on their sales price, with bargain buys carrying less than their more costly rivals. Royal Ascot runner-up Relief Rally carries 9st and is the 15-8 favourite with Coral and Ladbrokes after 21 runners were declared on Thursday.

Along with former Newbury president Lord Carnarvon, the concept for the race was devised by Hannon snr, who won two of the first three runnings and owns a share in Liv My Life, who along with The Camden Colt, Mr Baloo, Ziggy's Phoenix, Dapperling, La Guarida and Jolly Sailor represent Hannon jnr on Saturday.

"We've had big-priced winners in the past and funny things happen in this race," said the trainer. "I love it and it's a great opportunity for smaller owners."

Richard Hannon: runs seven in the Super Sprint Credit: Edward Whitaker

Assessing the chances of his seven runners, Hannon added: "La Guarida was a little disappointing and pulled a little hard in the Chesham. She's quick. We've targeted this race since Royal Ascot and she's probably our best chance.

"The Camden Colt is a good horse but he's coming back to five furlongs and it might be a bit sharp for him. Dapperling has done very well since she won at Lingfield and is a sweet filly.

"Liv My Life, who Dad has a share in, is a quick filly and an ideal sort for this. This represents a step down in trip for Ziggy's Phoenix but she's pretty quick, while Mr Baloo is a solid little horse. Jolly Sailor is a massive price but his owner Julie Wood loves the race and wanted to have a go."

Hannon has declared Ehraz and Shouldvebeenaring for the Group 3 bet365 Hackwood Stakes on the same card, a race he won with Yafta in 2018 and Happy Romance in 2021.

He said: "I've never hidden my admiration for Ehraz. He hasn't really shown it on the racecourse at the end of his races but he's got blinkers on this time, has had a nice break and I've no doubt he can win a race like this. Shouldvebeenaring hasn't run a bad race all season and is in great form."

After leading ante-post fancy Tiber Flow was not declared for the 6f contest, a field of 12 will line up. The race also features the return of Franke Dettori from a lengthy suspension aboard Lezoo.

