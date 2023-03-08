Fontwell and Lingfield on, Catterick off and Kempton faces second check at 10am

Wednesday's jumps fixture at Fontwell has been given the go-ahead after just a light covering of snow overnight but Catterick has been cancelled due to frozen ground.

Kempton's evening all-weather fixture hangs in the balance, with officials inspecting for a second time at 10am, while Lingfield's afternoon all-weather meeting has been given the green light.

The going has eased to soft (from good, good to soft in places) at Fontwell after 9mm of rain in the last day. More rain is expected before racing gets under way at 1.40.

Lingfield's going has changed to standard to slow (from standard) after two inches of snow hit the track overnight. The snowfall had nearly stopped by 7.50am, with officials monitoring the situation but satisfied to give the meeting the go-ahead.

There has been 3cm of snow overnight at Kempton, where the forecast suggests the snow will turn to sleety rain around 9am. There is more snow forecast in the evening and possibly some heavier bursts.

Kempton's clerk of the course Barney Clifford said: "It's inconclusive at the moment. We had three to four centimetres of snow overnight but it's turning to sleety rain now and the snow has started to disperse. If that carries on, we have a chance."

Catterick: meeting cancelled due to frozen ground Credit: Tim Goode (Getty Images)

Temperatures plummeted to -6C at Catterick overnight, with officials able to make an early decision prior to the planned 8am inspection.

Carlisle's fixture on Thursday faces an inspection at 3pm on Wednesday. The track was unraceable at 8am due to frozen ground after overnight temperatures dropped to -9C.

The course at Ayr has been covered completely for racing on Friday and Saturday. The track is described as raceable at present but heavy snow is forecast for Thursday night.

Leicester is frozen in places for Friday's all-chase fixture but temperatures are set to rise after Wednesday night.

