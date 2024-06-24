- More
Fifty remain in contention for £150,000 Northumberland Plate - including Chester Cup hero and Royal Ascot winner
Chester Cup winner Zoffee is on course to feature in Saturday's £150,000 Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate (3.10) at Newcastle as Hugo Palmer attempts to follow up on last month's big-race success.
Fifty potential runners remained in contention at the five-day confirmation stage – with a maximum final field of 20 permitted – and 12-1 shot Zoffee could lead Palmer's charge for a second victory in this race after Caravan Of Hope's strike in 2020.
The eight-year-old has course-and-distance form at the track having landed the Northumberland Vase in 2022. He also finished 15th of 19 in this race 12 months ago and could be one of two representatives for Palmer along with Solent Gateway, who finished third to Trueshan in 2022.
Ante-post favourite Pledgeofallegiance is in contention for a quick turnaround following last week's Royal Ascot success for Sir Mark Prescott. The four-year-old, who ended his trainer's 28-year wait for a winner at the royal meeting by landing the Ascot Stakes, could run alongside stablemates True Legend and Trooper Bisdee.
Irish raider Alphonse Le Grande, who won the Chester Plate last month, is prominent in the early betting for trainer Cathy O'Leary, who could also saddle Belgoprince, En Or and Firstman, all of whom were formerly trained by O'Leary's brother Tony Martin before he was suspended for three months in May.
Andrew Balding is well represented and could send Chester Cup fifth Grand Providence. Stablemates Contacto, Wild Waves and Spirit Mixer provide the Kingsclere trainer with a strong hand at this stage.
Ante-post market
bet365: 8 Pledgeofallegiance, Alphonse Le Grande, Grand Providence, 10 Zoffee, Trooper Bisdee, Prydwen, 12 Onesmoothoperator, Duke Of Oxford, Yashin, 14 Tashkhan, 16 Spartan Army, 20 bar
Northumberland Plate confirmations
Tashkhan Brian Ellison
Prydwen George Scott
Yashin Jessica Harrington
Davideo Ralph Beckett
Spartan Army Alan King
Zoffee Hugo Palmer
Onesmoothoperator Brian Ellison
Pledgeofallegiance Sir Mark Prescott
True Legend Sir Mark Prescott
Too Friendly James Owen
Zealandia Ian Williams
Spirit Mixer Andrew Balding
Duke Of Oxford Michael Bell
Solent Gateway Hugo Palmer
Grand Providence Andrew Balding
Island Brave Heather Main
Evaluation Lucinda Russell
Howth Mick Appleby
Charging Thunder David O'Meara
Golden Flame Deborah Faulkner
Forza Orta Kevin Ryan
Tenerife Sunshine Charlie Johnston
Firstman Cathy O'Leary
Trooper Bisdee Sir Mark Prescott
Shagpyle William Muir and Chris Grassick
Rathgar Jack Channon
Cavern Club James Owen
Artisan Dancer Charlie Johnston
Legendary Day Adrian Keatley
Single Jack Channon
Alphonse Le Grande Cathy O'Leary
Sir Chauvelin Jim Goldie
Bringbackmemories Iain Jardine
Speedo Boy Ian Williams
Faylaq Jim Goldie
Chillhi Brian Ellison
Belgoprince Cathy O'Leary
Haveyoumissedme Iain Jardine
Zimmerman Tim Easterby
En Or Cathy O'Leary
The Predictor Richard Fahey
Green Team Ian Williams
Baez Jim Goldie
Soowaih Jim Goldie
Wild Waves Andrew Balding
Pons Aelius Charlie Johnston
The Churchill Lad Rebecca Menzies
Marbuzet Tim Easterby
Show No Feat Rebecca Menzies
Contacto Andrew Balding
