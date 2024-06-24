Fifty remain in contention for £150,000 Northumberland Plate - including Chester Cup hero and Royal Ascot winner

Chester Cup winner Zoffee is on course to feature in Saturday's £150,000 Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate (3.10) at Newcastle as Hugo Palmer attempts to follow up on last month's big-race success.

Fifty potential runners remained in contention at the five-day confirmation stage – with a maximum final field of 20 permitted – and 12-1 shot Zoffee could lead Palmer's charge for a second victory in this race after Caravan Of Hope's strike in 2020.

The eight-year-old has course-and-distance form at the track having landed the Northumberland Vase in 2022. He also finished 15th of 19 in this race 12 months ago and could be one of two representatives for Palmer along with Solent Gateway , who finished third to Trueshan in 2022.

Ante-post favourite Pledgeofallegiance is in contention for a quick turnaround following last week's Royal Ascot success for Sir Mark Prescott . The four-year-old, who ended his trainer's 28-year wait for a winner at the royal meeting by landing the Ascot Stakes, could run alongside stablemates True Legend and Trooper Bisdee .

Irish raider Alphonse Le Grande , who won the Chester Plate last month, is prominent in the early betting for trainer Cathy O'Leary, who could also saddle Belgoprince , En Or and Firstman , all of whom were formerly trained by O'Leary's brother Tony Martin before he was suspended for three months in May.

Andrew Balding is well represented and could send Chester Cup fifth Grand Providence . Stablemates , Wild Waves and Spirit Mixer provide the Kingsclere trainer with a strong hand at this stage.

Ante-post market

bet365: 8 Pledgeofallegiance, Alphonse Le Grande, Grand Providence, 10 Zoffee, Trooper Bisdee, Prydwen, 12 Onesmoothoperator, Duke Of Oxford, Yashin, 14 Tashkhan, 16 Spartan Army, 20 bar

Northumberland Plate confirmations

Tashkhan Brian Ellison

Prydwen George Scott

Yashin Jessica Harrington

Davideo Ralph Beckett

Spartan Army Alan King

Zoffee Hugo Palmer

Onesmoothoperator Brian Ellison

Pledgeofallegiance Sir Mark Prescott

True Legend Sir Mark Prescott

Too Friendly James Owen

Zealandia Ian Williams

Spirit Mixer Andrew Balding

Duke Of Oxford Michael Bell

Solent Gateway Hugo Palmer

Grand Providence Andrew Balding

Island Brave Heather Main

Evaluation Lucinda Russell

Howth Mick Appleby

Charging Thunder David O'Meara

Golden Flame Deborah Faulkner

Forza Orta Kevin Ryan

Tenerife Sunshine Charlie Johnston

Firstman Cathy O'Leary

Trooper Bisdee Sir Mark Prescott

Shagpyle William Muir and Chris Grassick

Rathgar Jack Channon

Cavern Club James Owen

Artisan Dancer Charlie Johnston

Legendary Day Adrian Keatley

Single Jack Channon

Alphonse Le Grande Cathy O'Leary

Sir Chauvelin Jim Goldie

Bringbackmemories Iain Jardine

Speedo Boy Ian Williams

Faylaq Jim Goldie

Chillhi Brian Ellison

Belgoprince Cathy O'Leary

Haveyoumissedme Iain Jardine

Zimmerman Tim Easterby

En Or Cathy O'Leary

The Predictor Richard Fahey

Green Team Ian Williams

Baez Jim Goldie

Soowaih Jim Goldie

Wild Waves Andrew Balding

Pons Aelius Charlie Johnston

The Churchill Lad Rebecca Menzies

Marbuzet Tim Easterby

Show No Feat Rebecca Menzies

Contacto Andrew Balding

