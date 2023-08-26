'Every day was a struggle to get through' - Jane Williams hopes for big season after tragic year for family stable

Jane Williams said a family tragedy and life-changing injury to son, and assistant trainer, Chester weighed heavily on the yard's horses and performances last season, but she hopes the new campaign will be brighter as she prepares to send out her best team of young horses.

Chester, 26, was put into intensive care after a fall when riding work at the family's Culverhill Farm in Devon last September while the family also suffered a personal loss as he was recovering.

Williams is back playing an important role in planning for the stable's ambitions to target more French races this season, but the injury ended his burgeoning career as a conditional rider. David Noonan was confirmed the new stable jockey last season.