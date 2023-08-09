Racing Post logo
Derby-winning owner Imad Al Sagar keeps close eye on leading Shergar Cup fancy

Derby-winning owner Imad Al Sagar was a rare sight among the Gosden ranks on the Limekilns on Wednesday morning, where he had a perfect pitch next to the trial ground to witness his retained rider Hollie Doyle swing past on the likeable grey Intinso

Hollie Doyle
Hollie Doyle: part of the Ladies team at the Shergar CupCredit: Edward Whitaker

Doyle is part of the Ladies team for Ascot's Shergar Cup meeting on Saturday and could ride the one-time Derby hope in the 1m4f Classic Handicap. Others to note from Clarehaven included Running Lion, who is entered in the Yorkshire Oaks later this month.

Morgan in top gear

Apprentice rider Morgan Cole is one of the hottest properties around with a strike-rate of 28 per cent in the past fortnight, with her last four winners for Ed Dunlop. It was therefore no surprise to see the 5lb claimer among the La Grange ranks at first lot on the Limekilns, even though she works for Dunlop’s neighbour Marco Botti. 

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 9 August 2023Last updated 14:54, 9 August 2023
