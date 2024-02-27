David Porter-Mackrell named employee of the year at the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards

David Porter-Mackrell has been named employee of the year at the 2024 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards having impressed judges with his exceptional display of horsemanship.

Porter-Mackrell, head stallion man at Newsells Park Stud in Hertfordshire, which stands Enable's sire Nathaniel, was recognised at a lavish gala celebrating the 20th anniversary of the awards on Monday.

The event was hosted by ITV Racing presenter Ed Chamberlin and took place at Ascot racecourse, where Princess Anne was among those keen to show their appreciation to the sport's dedicated workforce.

Porter-Mackrell has worked at Newsells Park Stud for 15 years and was nominated by the stud manager Julian Dollar, who said he has "built up a reputation for excellence in everything he does". He was one of six award winners who benefited from a total prize-money pool of £128,500.

Nick Luck, chair of the judging panel, said: “David is a richly deserving recipient of the employee of the year award and we are all delighted that somebody with such talent and passion has won.

“The judges were blown away by David during their interviews with him and were left in no doubt he is an exceptional horseman with a gift for ensuring the stallions at Newsells Park Stud are in the best condition possible, both physically and mentally.

“As well as his skill around thoroughbreds, David also provides an exceptional service to his stud’s clients, ensuring the experience of those making use of a Newsells Park stallion is first-class and setting the standard to which his colleagues aspire."

Porter-Mackrell took home £10,000, while the same prize was shared among his colleagues at the stud. He also took home the £5,000 stud staff award, with a further £5,000 awarded to his colleagues.

Hollie Wiltshire, based at Alan King's yard, was awarded the David Nicholson newcomer award, while Cheryl Armstrong, who works for Charlie Fellowes in Newmarket, took home the leadership award.

Lyndsey Bull, who works for Ian Williams, landed the Rider/racing groom honours, while Brian Taylor of Luck Greayer Shipping won the dedication award and Lauren Semple of Police Scotland and the Scottish Racing Academy was recognised by winning the community award.

David Nicholson Newcomer Award

Winner: Hollie Wiltshire (Alan King)

Nominees: Bethan Nelson (Warren Greatrex), Molly Roberts (Ed Walker)

Leadership

Winner: Cheryl Armstrong (Charlie Fellowes)

Nominees: Andrew McIntyre (William Haggas), Eamonn O’Donnabhain (Tom Lacey)

Rider/Racing Groom

Winner: Lyndsey Bull (Ian Williams)

Nominees: Vicki Boyle-Atkins (Richard Phillips), Alice Kettlewell (Karl Burke)

Stud Staff

Winner: David Porter-Mackrell (Newsells Park Stud)

Nominees: Noel Challinor (Northmore Stud), Jack Conroy (Chasemore Farm)

Dedication

Winner: Brian Taylor (Luck Greayer Shipping)

Nominees: Andrea Kelly (Tim Vaughan), Linda Murphy (Rae Guest)

Community Award

Winner: Lauren Semple (Police Scotland/Scottish Racing Academy)

Nominees: Joanne Flaherty (Chelmsford City Racecourse), David Letts (Racing With Pride)

