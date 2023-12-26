Confirmed runners and riders for the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow - plus a big-race tip and free bet

Ante-post favourite Super Survivor heads a maximum field of 20 for the £150,000 Coral Welsh Grand National (2.50 ) at Chepstow on Wednesday.

Trained by Jamie Snowden, the seven-year-old made a strong seasonal reappearance when second behind stablemate Git Maker at Lingfield last month. The son of Shantou, who is a general 9-2 shot for the feature event, enjoyed a five-length success over Mister Coffey on this card 12 months ago.

Fergal O'Brien, who enjoyed his first Grade 1 victory since 2017 when Crambo struck in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot on Saturday, will be hoping for more big-race glory as he saddles last-time-out winner Autonomous Cloud.

Iwilldoit won the Welsh National trial in 2021 before scoring in the main event later that year and makes his second season appearance for trainer Sam Thomas.

Paul Nicholls, who has won this race both as a jockey and a trainer with his last victory coming in 2005 with L'Aventure, holds a strong hand with Complete Unknown and Truckers Lodge both declared.

Elsewhere, the Joe Tizzard-trained The Big Breakaway returns after coming to within a length and a quarter of winning this race last year when second to The Two Amigos. Iron Bridge and The Galloping Bear are also prominent in the market.

The Dan Skelton-trained Ashtown Lad was one of two not declared for the 3m6½f contest, with Venetia Williams' Fontaine Collonges scratched. However, Williams is represented by Didero Vallis and Chambard.

Coral Welsh Grand National confirmed runners and riders

Iwilldoit Dylan Johnston

Dylan Johnston Complete Unknown Harry Cobden

Harry Cobden The Big Breakaway Adam Wedge

Adam Wedge The Galloping Bear Sam Twiston-Davies

Sam Twiston-Davies Nassalam Caoilin Quinn

Caoilin Quinn Chambard Lucy Turner

Lucy Turner Iron Bridge Jonjo O'Neill Jr

Jonjo O'Neill Jr Truckers Lodge Freddie Gingell

Freddie Gingell Only The Bold Jack Tudor

Jack Tudor Autonomous Cloud Paddy Brennan

Paddy Brennan Iceo Madrik David Noonan



David Noonan Super Survivor Gavin Sheehan

Gavin Sheehan Amateur Connor Brace



Connor Brace Charlie Uberalles Danny McMenamin

Danny McMenamin Wayfinder Lilly Pinchin

Lilly Pinchin Blade Runner Freddie Gordon



Freddie Gordon Max Dynamo James Turner

James Turner Domaine De L'Isle Ned Fox



Ned Fox Didero Vallis Charlie Deutsch

Charlie Deutsch Not Sure Richard Patrick

Coral Welsh Grand National betting tip and 1-2-3 prediction

By Harry Wilson

1 Iron Bridge

2 Super Survivor

3 The Big Breakaway

The shorter trip and really heavy ground were wrong for Iron Bridge last time, and he can put that poor effort behind him now given a proper test of stamina. He was beaten just a head when trying to give 12lb to Autonomous Cloud, who is rated 10lb higher now having won since, over three miles at Uttoxeter in March (would've won in another stride) and can rate higher still, with further improvement likely over this marathon trip. Super Survivor has had this race earmarked since winning at the Welsh National meeting last year, shapes as if the longer trip should suit and is sure to go well off a low weight, while conditions should be ideal for last year's runner-up The Big Breakaway to go well again.

Iron Bridge 14:50 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

