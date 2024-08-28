Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
20:00 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
20:00 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

'We've had the Arc in mind all year, he's the right type for it' - all roads lead straight to Longchamp for Al Riffa

Al Riffa: won in Germany
Al Riffa (right): set to head straight to Longchamp for the ArcCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Al Riffa, the colt who threatened to upset City Of Troy in the Coral-Eclipse, has had the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe as his ultimate aim all season according to Joseph O'Brien and the plan is to go straight to Paris following his recent Group 1 success in Germany.

The four-year-old, who has run in the US, France, England and Germany this season, and who is trained in Ireland and will be ridden by a Japanese legend, failed by a length to collar the relentless City Of Troy at Sandown.

The Eclipse was a stepping stone to the first Sunday in October at Longchamp, as was his German triumph in the Grosser Preis von Berlin, and now O'Brien's mission is to have him in the best possible shape for Europe's championship Flat race, which will be only the second time he will have raced over a mile and a half. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Deputy Ireland editor

Published on inIreland

Last updated

iconCopy
more inIreland
more inIreland