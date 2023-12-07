Confirmed runners and riders for the Fighting Fifth Hurdle and Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown - plus a big-race tip and free bet

Constitution Hill has been declared for the rescheduled Fighting Fifth Hurdle (1.15) at Sandown on Saturday and will face five rivals including stablemate Shishkin .

The unbeaten star hurdler was an intended runner in this race at Newcastle last Saturday but the fixture was cancelled due to snow and freezing temperatures.

He will bid for an eighth straight win and seventh consecutive Grade 1 success on his first start of the season under Nico de Boinville.

Constitution Hill won this race on his reappearance last season before going on to strike in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton, Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham and the Aintree Hurdle.

It will be his third run at Sandown, having made a successful rules debut in a novice hurdle at the track in December 2021 before winning the Tolworth Novices' Hurdle the following month.

Constitution Hill's rivals in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle include Love Envoi , who is also unbeaten at Sandown and bids for a fourth victory at the Esher track on her seasonal debut. The Harry Fry-trained seven-year-old was last of six at Punchestown in April when she sustained an injury and reverts to two miles for the first time since landing a handicap on this card last year.

Shishkin will be ridden by James Bowen as he makes his first start over hurdles since landing the 2020 Supreme Novices' Hurdle. The Joe Donnelly-owned nine-year-old was due to run in last week's abandoned Rehearsal Chase after refusing to race on his intended comeback in the 1965 Chase at Ascot last month.

De Boinville has ridden Shishkin on all 18 of his starts under rules and should be back on board the six-time Grade 1 winner in the King George VI Chase after his prep run here. Shishkin was third in last year's Tingle Creek on his only previous visit to Sandown.

Another Fighting Fifth runner who could be without their usual rider is You Wear It Well , with Gavin Sheehan – who has ridden Jamie Snowden's mare on all but one of her nine starts – appealing against a 14-day non-trier ban on Thursday that would rule him out of the weekend.

You Wear It Well won the Grade 2 Mares' Novices' Hurdle at last season's Cheltenham Festival and made a successful reappearance in Listed company at Wetherby last month.

Not So Sleepy , who dead-heated in the race in 2021, and Goshen , the only runner not entered at Newcastle, complete the line-up with Irish Point and Benson not declared.

Jonbon takes on four in Tingle Creek

Jonbon: hot favourite for the Tingle Creek Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Jonbon heads a five-runner field in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase (3.00) on the bumper eight-race card.

Henderson's top two-mile chaser was an impressive winner of the Shloer Chase on his return and is long odds-on to land this Grade 1.

Jonbon has a 2-2 course record. He won the Henry VIII Novices' Chase at this meeting last year and the Celebration Chase in April.

His rivals include Boothill , who was beaten eight lengths when second to Jonbon over this track and trip last season but has won both of his handicap starts this term.

Edwardstone has not won since striking in last year's Tingle Creek by nine lengths and could bid to extend his unbeaten Sandown record to three after being declared by Alan King. The trainer also has the nine-year-old entered over a longer trip in Sunday's Grade 2 Peterborough Chase , but that Huntingdon meeting is subject to a 2pm inspection on Thursday.

Haddex Des Obeaux tackles his first Grade 1, having fallen at the final fence when sent off favourite for a handicap at Cheltenham's October meeting. Nube Negra will be partnered by Jonjo O'Neill Jr for the first time with Harry Skelton at Aintree.

Fourteen in Becher Chase contention

Skelton will attempt to win back-to-back runnings of the BoyleSports Becher Handicap Chase (2.05) on Ashtown Lad , who is rated 2lb higher than last year's success. Troytown winner Coko Beach and last season's third Percussion are among the Dan Skelton-trained favourite's 13 rivals in the premier handicap over the Grand National fences.

Joe Tizzard will bid for a first top-level winner when saddling JPR One in the Betfair Henry VIII Novices' Chase (1.50) .

JPR One unseated his rider when a likely winner of a Grade 2 Arkle trial at Cheltenham's November meeting. He was successful on his chasing debut at Newton Abbot the previous month when beating Iceo , who reopposes on 15lb better terms.

The six-runner line-up includes Paddy Power Gold Cup fifth Unexpected Party and Petit Tonnerre , who inherited second in the Cheltenham race that JPR One fell in.

Fighting Fifth Hurdle confirmed runners and riders

Constitution Hill Nico de Boinville

Goshen Niall Houlihan

Not So Sleepy Jonjo O'Neill Jr

Shishkin James Bowen

Love Envoi Jonathan Burke

You Wear It Well Sean Bowen

bet365: 2-9 Constitution Hill, 5 Love Envoi, 10 You Wear It Well, 12 Shishkin, 33 Goshen, 50 Not So Sleepy

Tingle Creek Chase confirmed runners and riders

Boothill Jonathan Burke

Edwardstone Tom Cannon

Haddex Des Obeaux Jack Tudor

Jonbon Nico de Boinville

Nube Negra Jonjo O'Neill Jr

Betfair: 1-5 Jonbon, 11-2 Edwardstone, 14 Haddex Des Obeaux, Boothill, 25 Nube Negra

Becher Chase betting tip and 1-2-3 prediction

By Stuart Redding

1 Percussion

2 Now Where Or When

3 Chambard

Percussion has been placed in all three starts over the Grand National fences and this might be the day he finally gets the victory he deserves. He lacked the change of gear needed to match Geskille in the Grand Sefton but stayed on well for second. His light weight will be an advantage as he returns to what is probably a more suitable trip. Irish raider Now Where Or When looks to have been campaigned with this race in mind and is another to consider.

Percussion 14:05 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Harry Reed Tnr: L J Morgan

