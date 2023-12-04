Exeter the latest track to call raceday inspection on Friday due to yellow warning for rain

Jump racing is set to return in Britain on Wednesday after two days without meetings taking place, but the weather continues to pose a threat with further inspections called.

The combination of melting snow from the weekend and persistent heavy rain has forced officials at Ludlow to call a 7.30am inspection for its seven-race card on Wednesday.

However, there is plenty of optimism that the fixture at the Shropshire venue will go ahead, with clerk of the course Simon Sherwood saying on Tuesday afternoon: "We're perfectly optimistic it'll be absolutely fine.

"It's just that with the ground being so wet and in case the temperature dropped down to -4C, which it's not forecast to do. It's due to only go down to -1C but we would be in trouble if it went down to -4C, so I just thought it was worthwhile alerting to say it's not a complete gimme.

"I'm pretty certain we'll be fine. Because the ground is so wet the frost can grab hold of it that much quicker, but I would say we're absolutely fine. It's just putting a warning bell out there. All being well, I'll know at six o'clock in the morning."

Wednesday's other jumps card at Haydock is set to go ahead with no inspection planned, although conditions were described as heavy on Tuesday.

Daniel Cooper, clerk of the course at Wincanton and Exeter , is set to be busy with both tracks inspecting for their meetings on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Wincanton's card on Thursday is subject to an 8am raceday inspection, while an inspection will take place at Exeter at 7.30am on Friday with 11-12mm of rain forecast on Thursday morning and a risk of showers throughout Friday. The last hurdle in the back straight has already been omitted.

The going at Exeter was described as soft, heavy in places on Tuesday afternoon and Cooper is concerned about the volume of rain that could hit the Devon track.

He said: "We'll quite simply have a review to see if the rain on Thursday has caused any issues or not. That does remain a risk and a yellow warning for rain is not a position I want to be in the day before racing.

"I thought it was prudent to put the inspection in, despite it being raceable now, because of the yellow warning that would pose a significant threat to us being able to stage the card."

He added: "The real challenge is that I’m at Wincanton on Thursday, so I won't be able to check Exeter as I'll be 60 miles up the road with my team there.

"We're dual racecourses, so it's a stretch when something like this unfolds. It becomes quite complex and it's not always as simple as people may think.

"People ask why we don't inspect sooner or why is the inspection taking place so late. I can see those questions coming, they have been already, but I trust the inspection times are for a valid reason. Both are so late because they’re both raceable, we're not in territories where it's unraceable."

Market Rasen , Thursday's other jumps fixture in Britain, is raceable despite a few small areas of standing water not on the racing line. The going is soft, heavy in places.

Kelso is waterlogged in places after 42mm of rain, but the forecast is set to improve before the Scottish track's Borders National meeting on Sunday. Conditions are also set to improve before Huntingdon 's Grade 2 Peterborough Chase meeting on the same day, with parts of the home straight flooded at the Cambridgeshire venue on Tuesday.

There was no jump racing in Britain for the second consecutive day after Southwell's card on Tuesday was cancelled due to areas of the track being waterlogged.

Southwell joined Monday's lost fixtures at Plumpton and Ayr after more than 15mm of rain since the weekend left inconsistent ground.

Meanwhile, Leicester's Thursday fixture has also been lost after failing its inspection at 8am on Tuesday due to a waterlogged track. The Saffron Brook that flows through the racecourse burst its banks causing flooding and the fixture was called off.

