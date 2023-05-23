Who takes on the returning Derby hero Desert Crown in Sandown's Brigadier Gerard Stakes on Thursday?

Derby hero will face five rivals on Thursday as he bids to make a winning start to his four-year-old campaign in the Racehorse Lotto Brigadier Gerard Stakes () at Sandown.

The Classic-winning colt has not been seen on the track since storming to victory at Epsom last June after a minor setback ruled him out of the rest of the season.

Unbeaten in three starts, the son of Nathaniel will take on older horses for the first time in the Group 3 contest for Sir Michael Stoute and will be partnered once more by Derby-winning jockey Richard Kingscote.

Owner Saeed Suhail will also be represented by Desert Crown's stablemate Solid Stone, who will be reunited with Ryan Moore following the pair's victory in the Huxley Stakes last year.

Moore and Stoute will bid for their second consecutive success in the race after scoring with subsequent Grade 1 winner Bay Bridge 12 months ago.

Desert Crown's chief danger is , who also returns from a significant break for his first start since June for Owen Burrows.

The Lambourn trainer celebrated his first Group 1 success when Hukum landed the Coronation Cup and while a hind-leg injury sustained in that race put his career in doubt, the Shadwell-owned six-year-old has bounced back and will be partnered by Jim Crowley ahead of a possible Royal Ascot bid.

Hukum: will make his first start since winning the Coronation Cup last June Credit: Edward Whitaker

John and Thady Gosden did not declare either of their two runners, with dual Group 1 winner Nashwa likely to head to the Prix Corrida at Saint-Cloud on Sunday and the unbeaten Francesco Clemente holding an entry for the Listed Festival Stakes at Goodwood on Saturday.

Paradise Stakes runner-up Cash returns to Sandown for the first time since a narrow defeat to Westover in the bet365 Classic Trial last year, while Group 3 winner Claymore and the Keith Dalgleish-trained Chichester complete the field.

runners and riders

Cash Jamie Spencer

Chichester Franny Norton

Claymore William Buick

Desert Crown Richard Kingscote

Hukum Jim Crowley

Solid Stone Ryan Moore

Dettori in action in Henry II Stakes – plus first British runner for Japanese-born trainer

Frankie Dettori is without a ride in the feature contest but could bid for Group success elsewhere on the card with Enemy, who heads five declarations for the Racehorse Lotto Henry II Stakes ().

The six-year-old was fifth in the contest last year behind Quickthorn but is aided by the first-time booking of Dettori after finishing down the field in the Ormonde Stakes two weeks ago.

The Group 3 contest has also attracted an intriguing international entry in Princess Anne, who marks the first British runner for Japanese-born trainer Hiroo Shimizu.

Shimizu, who has held a licence in France since 2017 and trains out of the former Chantilly base of Arc winner John Hammond, will send the five-year-old mare to Sandown ahead of a possible Ascot Gold Cup bid, for which she is a best-priced 66-1.

Last year's runner-up Nate The Great seeks to go one better under William Buick while Sleeping Lion and Roberto Escobarr also take their chance.

Thursday's evening meeting also hosts the Listed Racehorse Lotto National Stakes (), which has attracted ten runners and includes On Point, the sole Godolphin entry on the card.

The Newmarket maiden scorer takes on six other first-time-out winners in a competitive sprint that is likely to throw up major clues for next month's Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot.

